Newcastle United are reportedly targeting a move for Eintracht Frankfurt midfielder Jesper Lindstrom this summer, with the Bundesliga club expecting his departure in the current window.

The midfielder would join Sandro Tonali as another fresh face in the middle of the park for the Magpies.

What's the latest on Jesper Lindstrom to Newcastle United?

Newcastle United are eyeing a move for Lindstrom, who would cost €30-35m (£26-30m) this summer, according to Frankfurter Rundschau, via Sport Witness.

The Magpies are reportedly leading the way as the most interested party with their move for the midfielder, but aren't alone in their pursuit, with Arsenal and Juventus also interested in making a move for the 23-year-old.

Eintracht Frankfurt expect Lindstrom to leave this summer amid interest from across Europe, which could see Newcastle complete a move in the coming weeks, as we get closer to the start of the Premier League season.

Their interest comes as a slight surprise, given that they have already welcomed a midfielder in the form of Tonali this summer, but with Champions League football to contend with next season, added depth won't go amiss for Eddie Howe's side. It's certainly a deal to keep an eye on as the summer transfer window ticks by.

Who is Jesper Lindstrom?

Still only 23, Lindstrom could get even better with his next move, whether that is at Newcastle or not. Last season, he enjoyed yet another impressive season for Frankfurt, scoring nine goals and assisting a further four from a range of positions.

Primarily a midfielder, the Dane can also play on the wing or in more advanced positions up alongside or tucked in behind the striker. With plenty to play for next season, Howe would undoubtedly appreciate a player who can play a range of positions. All it takes is one look at his work with Joelinton to really highlight how the manager gets the best out of versatile players.

Lindstrom has impressed many in the Bundesliga too, with Kevin Trapp saying, via HITC: “Jesper is still very young but is a huge talent.

“He shows it now more often. He’s (playing at) a high level, he’s on top form. The goal he scored last week against Leverkusen was beautiful and I guess he has a lot of confidence right now.”

Statistically speaking, the Frankfurt man has the look of a player who could step into a Howe side. According to FBref, Lindstrom actually outplayed Joelinton in some areas, making more progressive carries and attempting more take-ons than the current Newcastle midfielder.

The 23-year-old would only push on further at St James' Park, too, resulting in the development of an excellent option in a range of positions for Newcastle. For a fairly low fee, too, Lindstrom would be a risk-free deal in many ways, perhaps making it a no-brainer for the Magpies.

As they gear up to do even better than last season, taking on the Champions League, in the process, Newcastle will hope to add more reinforcements before the end of the window. If they get the right players in this summer, then they'll be right up there in the Premier League once again.