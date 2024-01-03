Newcastle United’s nightmare continued from the end of 2023 into the new year with a devastating 4-2 loss away at Liverpool. However, the scoreline certainly flattered to deceive the visitors.

The Premier League leaders registered an xG of 7.27 against the Magpies on Monday night which became the highest total of expected goals ever conceded by a team in England’s top-flight since the metric began being quantified.

As a result, Newcastle slipped to their seventh defeat in eight matches in all competitions as the Geordie outfit’s woes pile on.

However, the January transfer window is now open and head coach Eddie Howe has the chance to rectify any problems in his squad, particularly at the back.

Newcastle United transfer news – Joachim Andersen

According to the Sunday Mirror (31/12/2023; page 73), Newcastle United are eyeing up a move for Crystal Palace centre-back Joachim Andersen, as Howe looks to bolster his defensive department before the deadline passes at the beginning of next month.

Furthermore, the outlet are claiming that the Eagles are holding out for an offer of £60m for the Danish central defender, having initially paid in the ballpark of £20m for him back in 2021.

While the London club are languishing in the bottom half of the table, only seven clubs have conceded fewer goals than Palace this term, six of which are battling it out for the top four and the league title. Andersen has certainly played his part in this solid defensive record, having played every minute for the Eagles throughout the 2023/24 campaign.

Now, the Denmark international could be on the move to St. James’ Park this month if Newcastle can front the money.

Joachim Andersen’s stats this season

Andersen has been a rock at the back for Palace this season alongside his centre-back partner Marc Guehi. Football scout Jacek Kulig even described the duo as an “underrated and quality” pairing.

Given that Newcastle have two ageing central defenders, there is a long-term spot next to £35m signing Sven Botman that is up for grabs. Both club captain Jamaal Lascelles and Fabian Schar are now on the wrong side of 30 and have rotated the right centre-half spot in Howe’s 4-3-3 this season, depending on who is fit.

However, Lascelles has primarily been forced to watch on from the bench, having seen just 1,074 minutes of Premier League football this term compared to Schar, who has played 1,724 minutes in England’s top-flight.

The skipper has fallen down Newcastle’s pecking order ever since Howe arrived at the club and Andersen’s arrival could be the final nail in his coffin. In fact, Andersen has been outperforming both Lascelles and Schar in this campaign, so neither defender’s place in the team is safe if the ex-Lyon man is added to the squad over the coming weeks.

Per 90 Metrics Joachim Andersen Jamaal Lascelles Fabian Schar Goals 0.10 0.05 0 Expected Goals 0.06 0.05 0 Assists 0.05 0 0 Expected Assists 0.06 0.02 0 Progressive Passes 4.75 2.41 3.98 Progressive Carries 0.75 0.48 0.79 Passes To Final 1/3 5.45 2.83 4.45 Tackles 1.50 1.14 1.31 Tackles Won 0.95 0.74 0.84 Interceptions 1.05 0.32 0.94 Aerial Duels Won % 65.2 68.1 50.7 Stats via FBref

Andersen has been on the radar of top English clubs for quite some time, having previously been linked with clubs such as Chelsea and Manchester United before he joined Palace two-and-a-half years ago.

It will be nice to finally see the Scandinavian stalwart get the recognition he deserves by moving to a side competing for one of the league’s European places if this deal comes to fruition.