After a mixed start in the Premier League this season, it looks as though Newcastle United have finally rediscovered their best form, culminating in a historic 4-1 victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League.

The Magpies have been left in dreamland following their dominant victory over the Ligue 1 champions in midweek, but will be well aware of the need to turn their focus back towards domestic action and maintaining their recent good form. Meanwhile, off the pitch, they could turn their attention towards the January transfer window, with one TalkSport pundit delivering his verdict on a particular target.

Who are Newcastle targeting in January?

These days, money isn't much of an issue for Newcastle - as long as they stay within their Financial Fair Play means, of course. And that could see further improvements come the way of Eddie Howe in the January transfer window.

Among those improvements could be reported target Joachim Andersen, whom TalkSport pundit Gabriel Agbonlahor has recently spoken highly of. According to Football Insider, the Magpies are closely monitoring the Crystal Palace defender ahead of the forthcoming winter transfer window.

Reacting to the Andersen transfer update, Agbonlahor told Football Insider: "I don’t see why Palace would want to sell him, especially in January.

“Him and Guehi have got a great partnership, so it’s going to cost Newcastle a lot of money. If they’re willing to pay a lot of money, then it’s a great signing. I rate him highly. But maybe Crystal Palace will price him out of a move. It’ll be difficult to replace him in the middle of the season.”

With that said, it will certainly be interesting to see whether Newcastle decide to test the waters regarding Andersen's valuation in the January window. They have the spending power to match whatever the price is, that's for sure, but those at St James' Park will be keen to get themselves a good deal.

How has Joachim Andersen performed this season?

So far this season, Andersen has played an important role once again for Palace, featuring in all seven Premier League games, including in the Eagles' defeat of Manchester United at Old Trafford. Statistically speaking, too, he has even outperformed Newcastle's current centre-back partnership of Fabian Schar and Sven Botman in certain areas, as per FBref.

Player Progressive Carries Tackles Won Blocks Interceptions Joachim Andersen 8 7 9 6 Fabian Schar 1 6 8 5 Sven Botman 0 5 4 4

Andersen's performances have rightly resulted in plenty of praise, including from Palace manager Roy Hodgson, who said after the defender's goal against Manchester United, via the Mirror: "The way the players went about the game today is really praiseworthy and has given me enormous pleasure.

"They have to be so disciplined and so organised. It would be asking too much to come here and dominate. Joachim Andersen is a wonderful technician. It was only a half-chance. He had to quickly get his feet right and have the confidence to put his foot through the ball. I'm trying to push him forward for goal of the week!"