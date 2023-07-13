Newcastle United are among the clubs eyeing a move for Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix this summer, according to reports in Spain, via Sport Witness.

The Magpies are reportedly joined in the race for the former Chelsea loanee's signature by Aston Villa and Manchester United.

What's the news on Joao Felix and Newcastle United?

What ever happens this summer, one thing that looks like a certainty is the end of Felix's time at Atletico Madrid. The Portugal international hasn't exactly been welcomed back from his loan spell with open arms, even being stripped of his number seven shirt, which has been given to Antoine Griezmann.

Now, as per reports in Spain, the forward has asked his agent, Jorge Mendes, to find him a new club this summer, with a move to the Premier League proving to be a particularly attractive option.

Newcastle, Aston Villa, and Manchester United are all reportedly interested and have made contact with his camp. Newcastle, in particular, certainly have the funds to make a move happen, especially given the fact they've only made one signing so far this summer, with Sandro Tonali arriving.

Felix, of course, spent the second half of last season on loan at Chelsea, where he failed to impress enough to earn a permanent move. He wasn't helped, of course, by the chaos at the club as a whole, with three different managers at various points of a campaign to forget.

By the time that his loan spell ended, Felix had scored just four Premier League goals, with no assists to his name.

Should Newcastle United sign Joao Felix?

The question comes down to whether or not Newcastle really need Felix this summer. If you look at their attack, you'd begin to lean towards the answer of no.

Whilst the Magpies will need added depth to compete on all fronts next season after qualifying for the Champions League last season, Eddie Howe already has Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson to call on when looking for a player to lead the line.

Full of praise for the Atletico Madrid man, Football Talent Scout took to Twitter with the following statistic and comment during the 2021/22 season: "No La Liga player with more than 1000 minutes has been fouled more per 90 than João Félix (4.3) this season. An absolute nightmare for defenders."

He is a handful to play against then, but Eddie Howe may have to change his system to accommodate Felix, given his strength as a false nine rather than an out-and-out striker like Wilson, for example.

So why fix what's not broken? Howe's system worked wonders last season, as the Magpies returned to the highest heights. For that system to change, it would likely have to be for a player with a better track record than Felix's over the last few years, despite all his potential and talent.

There's still plenty of time for a few twists and turns this summer, and as of right now the forward's future remains in question. Whether Newcastle decide to push ahead for a deal ahead of the forthcoming campaign remains to be seen. For now, Howe may be happy with his attacking options.