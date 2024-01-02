Before December, Eddie Howe's worst-ever period at Newcastle United came right at the beginning of his tenure, as his side picked up merely five points from a possible 21 in his first seven matches in the St. James' dugout.

However, after spending around £400m throughout his spell in charge, the Magpies have now lost seven of their last eight matches in all competitions and Monday's defeat at Anfield against Premier League leaders Liverpool piled further pressure on the manager.

Nevertheless, with the January window now open, Howe could add to his squad in an attempt to stop the rot and has reportedly set his sights on one player from a league rival.

Newcastle United transfer news - Andrey Santos

According to journalist Ben Jacobs, Newcastle United have enquired to Chelsea about midfielder Andrey Santos, who is currently out on loan at relegation-threatened Nottingham Forest. It was previously reported that Chelsea were unhappy with the Brazilian's lack of minutes at the City Ground and were set to recall him from his loan this month, with the Magpies keen to bring him to the club.

After completing his move to Stamford Bridge last year for £18m from Vasco da Gama, Santos was sent out on loan to the Tricky Trees during the summer to acclimatise to English football. However, the youngster has played merely 97 minutes this season for Forest, including just seven minutes in the Premier League. Santos' last appearance for his loan club came away at Anfield back in October.

Now, the 19-year-old could be recalled from his disappointing stint in Nottinghamshire and may be an astute signing for Newcastle, particularly on loan as Howe recently admitted that FFP will be a constraint for the side this winter, meaning dipping into the loan market could be the way forward.

Andrey Santos' stats comparison vs Sean Longstaff

Newcastle's midfield has been a problem area for the club this season. This department has been left quite bare in recent months due to injuries and suspensions to the likes of Joelinton and Sandro Tonali, leaving Howe hamstrung with his decision to constantly deploy Sean Longstaff in the middle of the park. The boyhood Geordie has made 24 appearances in all competitions already this term.

The problem is, since Tonali was handed a season-ending suspension early into the campaign, Howe has been forced to keep Bruno Guimaraes in a deeper position as Newcastle's holding midfielder which has caused the creative and goalscoring burden to fall onto Longstaff. Unfortunately, the 26-year-old has managed merely five goal contributions this season, including three goals and two assists.

While Santos has yet to register an assist in his professional career, the 5 foot 11 teenager has still outscored Longstaff and was outperforming the latter's output from this term in several key metrics from his time with Vasco da Gama, particularly from a defensive standpoint.

Per 90 Metrics Andrey Santos - 2023 Sean Longstaff - 2023/24 Goals 0.21 0.15 Expected Goals 0.26 0.14 Assists 0 0.15 Expected Assists 0.02 0.14 Progressive Carries 0.85 0.61 Progressive Passes 2.98 5.34 Passes To Final 1/3 2.13 2.98 Tackles 3.19 1.68 Tackles Won 1.49 0.92 Attacking Third Tackles 0.43 0.31 Interceptions 2.34 0.46 Clearances 1.49 0.92 Aerial Duels Won % 43.8% 28.6% Stats via FBref

While Longstaff has proven himself to be more productive in the attacking phase, Santos' defensive nous would be more beneficial for Howe's team, who conceded a Premier League record 7.27 xG against Liverpool on Monday, to be more resilient out of possession, hence why football scout Jacek Kulig once described Santos as a "pressing machine".

Having Guimaraes as the deep-lying playmaker, supported by Santos and Joelinton could be more advantageous for Newcastle right now.

Compared to all other number '8s' in Europe's top-five leagues this season, Joelinton ranks in the top 20% for tackles won per 90, the top 15% for interceptions per 90 and the top 17% for blocks per 90, having been converted into a box-to-box midfielder by Howe back in 2021.

Howe could potentially repeat this masterclass by signing another Brazilian gem - Santos - on loan for the remainder of the campaign.