Newcastle United are interested in signing Khephren Thuram from OGC Nice this summer despite considerable speculation over Liverpool's interest in the France international.

What's the latest on Khephren Thuram to Newcastle?

That's according to Football Insider, who have produced a report outlining Magpies manager Eddie Howe's desire to beat the club's Premier League rivals to the signing of the 22-year-old, who has burst into prominence this season.

Previous claims indicate that Jurgen Klopp's outfit are edging towards a deal for Thuram, with his Ligue 1 side demanding around £50m for his services.

But Newcastle could now swoop to complete their midfield after qualifying for the Champions League this season, something Liverpool have failed to do.

How good is Khephren Thuram?

Despite still only being 22, Thuram has just completed his third campaign with Nice as a starring member of the senior squad, playing 48 times over a mammoth season, scoring twice and supplying eight assists across all competitions.

Hailed for his "significant upper-body strength", his "excellent technique" and impressive "ball control" by talent scout Jacek Kulig, Thuram is swiftly asserting himself as an enticing option, and standing at an imposing 6 foot 4, he could blossom into one of the most fearsome forces in Europe.

A dynamic midfielder, the £14k-per-week gem boasts the whole gamut of attributes required for success as a box-to-box star on the biggest stage - also lauded for his "tenacious" approach by Kulig.

According to FBref, Thuram ranks among the top 25% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for rate of assists, the top 6% for progressive carries, the top 9% for successful take-ons and the top 26% for interceptions per 90, illuminating the all-encompassing nature of his trade.

For such a thriving force, only set to get better and edge towards a stature as an "elite" footballing figure - as stated by Zach Lowy - Thuram would enrich a Newcastle team heralded for its cohesive togetherness and slick, almost innate collective understanding with his multi-faceted game, and given that he favours a role on the left side of the central midfield, it could spell danger for Joe Willock.

Signing for the Toon from Arsenal for £25m in August 2021 after impressing on a fruitful initial loan, Willock has played an important part in the stunning resurgence over the past 18 months, escaping the sable shadow of relegation danger and now awaiting a Champions League competition that Howe and co will be cautiously optimistic of reaching the latter stages.

Willock ranks among the top 9% of midfielders for rate of assists, the top 4% for progressive carries and the top 18% for successful take-ons per 90, which is certainly impressive, but given Thuram's meteoric rise and dynamism, he could well surpass the feats of the 23-year-old Englishman.

Frankly, the Nice phenom is a "monster" - as called by Sam McGuire - and deployed into a superlative crop at St. James' Park, he might just make the increments to his game to cement a starting berth and wreak havoc on opposition across Europe.