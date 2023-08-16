Highlights

Newcastle United have already made a few big money signings this summer and if reports are to be believed, they may not be done yet. Transfer insider Dean Jones has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about the centre-back situation at St James’ Park and what could transpire between now and the beginning of September.

What is the latest in Newcastle United’s centre-back hunt?

This time last year, Newcastle brought in Sven Botman from Lille, a man who helped the French side to a shocking Ligue 1 title.

The Dutchman was then a mainstay at the heart of the Magpies’ defence, amassing over 3,100 minutes in the Premier League. He appeared in 36 of the 38 fixtures and only once was he used as a substitute in that period.

Botman is just 23 and was primarily partnered with the more experienced Fabian Schar. As strong as that duo was under Eddie Howe last term, Newcastle may not be resting on their laurels with reports suggesting a new defender could soon arrive on Tyneside.

The Daily Mail have reported that Crystal Palace’s defensive rock Joachim Andersen is one of those admired by the Newcastle hierarchy and another is Benfica teenager Antonio Silva. The pair are thought to be worth too much in comparison to what Howe is wanting to spend on his defender.

This ties into what Dean Jones has said to GMS below, with the budgeting on this target being a sticking point at the time of writing.

What has Dean Jones got to say?

When speaking with GIVEMESPORT, transfer insider Dean Jones indicated that the transfer exploits for Newcastle in the defensive third will depend largely on the prices of players.

“I’ve always been told that the centre of defence is something to look out for. Newcastle United aren’t finished in this transfer window is what I’m led to believe. It’s really always been a case, though, of what level of spending are they willing to go to here.

“Is it going to be that they want to find good value for money, and we find someone coming in between £10-£20m? Or are they going to go out and cement their case as proper Champions League contenders again by spending upwards of £30m? I wouldn’t rule it out at all. It’ll be very interesting to see what they do.”

Who are Newcastle trying to sign?

Having already acquired fullback Tino Livramento from Southampton for a sizable fee following their relegation to the Championship, Howe and co are reportedly interested in out of favour Arsenal left-back Kieran Tierney.

It is currently said to be La Liga outfit Real Sociedad leading the charge to obtain the services of the Scotsman. The one issue that could make all the difference though is that Mikel Arteta wants to strike a permanent deal for Tierney whereas the Spaniards are keen to bring him in on loan.

This is clearly a position of interest for the Magpies’ as Chelsea and Spain’s Marc Cucurella has been linked with a season-long loan at St James’ Park as reported by Felix Johnston.

New Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino seemingly favours Ben Chilwell and so Cucurella may go in search of game time, Champions League game-time at that, further north.