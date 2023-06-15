Newcastle United have been linked with a move for Leicester City's most coveted asset James Maddison for over one year now, and could craft a devastating midfield duo by securing his signature.

What's the latest on James Maddison to Newcastle?

That's according to a recent report from the Telegraph, claiming that with Newcastle 'close' to signing Inter Milan maestro Nicolo Barella, the signing of the England international is concurrently being explored as the Toon 'edge closer' to an agreement over a fee.

Leicester, who were relegated from the Premier League this year, are demanding £60m to facilitate the departure of the playmaker, but Newcastle and further suitors are not willing to meet such an exorbitant valuation.

The 26-year-old does only have one year left on his current deal, and as the window rages on and the Foxes are forced to allow their asking price to depreciate, the Magpies could complete their midfield with a first-rate acquisition.

Should Newcastle sign James Maddison?

With divisional rivals Tottenham Hotspur also holding a vested interest in the Leicester ace, Newcastle will need to ensure they act swiftly to tie up a deal this summer, though manager Eddie Howe boasts the allure of Champions League football and the prospect of cementing a starting berth in one of Europe's most affluent outfits.

Quite simply, there are scant few players who would overtly turn their noses at a move to St. James's Park following the lucrative PIF takeover in 2021, with the formerly relegation-threatened team now a cohesive squad with an exciting vision and a winning mentality.

Maddison would enrich this ambitious team, despite suffering the drop, he is one of the few City players to emerge relatively unscathed, having scored ten goals and supplied nine assists from just 28 starting top-flight appearances.

Hailed as "world-class" by England manager Gareth Southgate, the £110k-per-week gem would certainly add something new to the industrious Magpies midfield, deployed closer to the offensive third than his positional peers on Tyneside.

Joe Willock and Joelinton thrive astride Bruno Guimaraes, the kernel of the system and a superlative and dynamic deep-lying option, and while both are excellent ball carriers with goals and assists in their lockers, neither possess the prolific brilliance of the multi-faceted Maddison.

And considering the two-cap maestro ranks among the top 15% of attacking midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive passes, the top 13% for shot-creating actions and the top 17% for tackles per 90, as per FBref, his dynamism in both creativity and tenacity underscores just how much value he could be to Howe as he seeks out silverware and sustained European campaigns.

And if the Toon are successful in their bid to sign Barella too, a remarkable new partnership could be born, with the Italian star, who is more of an orchestrator than a No. 10, earning acclaim for his ability to take his outfit into "different gear" - as praised by presenter Jack Collins - after pulling the strings on countless occasions.

The 26-year-old Serie A machine ranks among the top 19% of midfielders for progressive passes, the top 11% for progressive carries and the top 8% for progressive passes received per 90, meaning he flourishes both spraying passes from deep and gallivanting forwards to wreak havoc from a frontal position.

The versatility in transition from both the "magician" - as heralded by Statman Dave - that is Maddison and the "genius" - as described by editor Mike Piellucci - of Barella could whip up a brilliant blend of abilities, two shining stars attacking from alternating angles like light refracting against glass.

Howe simply must attempt to sign both players this summer, consolidating his club's newfound power and crafting a midfield capable of rivalling any across the continent in both quality and determination.