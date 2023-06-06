Newcastle United are interested in signing Porto goalkeeper Diogo Costa this summer in a move which would create some tough competition for the No. 1 spot at St. James' Park.

Manager Eddie Howe has cultivated a winning mentality on Tyneside and has sensationally qualified for the Champions League following his first full season in charge, finishing fourth in the Premier League.

Shrewd signings and astute tactical awareness has contributed to the remarkable resurgence, with goalkeeper Nick Pope, signed from relegated Burnley for just £10m last summer, playing a central role in the triumph.

Despite this, Costa has indeed found his name attached to rumours that United may swoop, with Portuguese outlet A Bola stating that, while Manchester United are leading the race, Chelsea and Howe's outfit are firmly in contention.

With a €75m (£65m) release clause, Newcastle would have to pay more than sixfold the price to clinch Pope's services for the Portugal international, but would boast one of football's most imperious shot-stopping departments should they succeed.

Should Newcastle sign Diogo Costa?

It certainly presents something of a conundrum. The 6 foot 2 Costa is one of the most promising goalkeepers on the European stage, having been a centrepiece for Porto over the past few years and winning the league and Portuguese Cup on two occasions respectively.

The 23-year-old has averaged a rating of 6.95 in the Primeira Liga this season, as per Sofascore, having kept 16 clean sheets from 35 matches, making 63 saves and making 0.8 clearances per outing.

As per FBref, the 11-cap international ranks among the top 2% of goalkeepers across Men's Next 8 divisions for goals conceded per 90, the top 18% for save percentage and the top 5% for clean sheet percentage, evidently an elite 'keeper despite his tender age.

Speaking of his compatriot, Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot said: "I grew up with him and he’s my friend, there’s a great relationship between us.

‘I know perfectly well that he has the capacity to one day be one of the best in the world."

While some may scoff at the notion of replacing Pope after such a stellar season, injecting healthy competition might be a prudent move, especially considering the clinching of European competition after two decades away from the Champions League.

Costa is indeed young and has ample time to grow into his skin, and he certainly boasts the acumen to rival his senior positional confer in Pope, who, at 31-years-old, still has a lot of gas left in the tank but could be displaced by such a flourishing talent in Costa who is already proving himself to be among the best.