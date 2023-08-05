With Newcastle United having qualified for the Champions League with a fourth-placed Premier League finish this year, optimism is rife at St. James's Park; the Toon are on the up after years of obscurity.

Manager Eddie Howe deserves all the plaudits for his transformative effect on the squad, but the work plied on the transfer front has been the foundation of the success, and technical director Dan Ashworth will have known the importance of getting it right this summer to solidify the newfound stature.

Well, Sandro Tonali and Harvey Barnes have completed transfers to bolster the midfield and wings respectively, while a £40m deal with Southampton for exciting young full-back Tino Livramento has recently been agreed.

It's taking shape, and there is perhaps just fine-tweaking left to unleash the latest version of this burgeoning squad, which could lead to the capture of Edson Alvarez from Ajax.

What's the latest on Edson Alvarez to Newcastle?

According to The Times (as relayed by West Ham Zone), the Magpies are among the suitors for the Mexico international as they prepare for continental football.

However, Chelsea and West Ham United are also pushing for a deal, and Ashworth must act swiftly if he truly wishes to add the 25-year-old, who is valued at €30-40m (£26-35m), to the thriving fold on Tyneside.

Should Newcastle sign Edson Alvarez?

There is no doubt that Alvarez would bring a newfound resilience to the Magpies midfield; that is to no detriment to Howe's current crop, rather, a testament to the defensive, deep-lying ball skills of the Ajax ace.

As per FBref, the 6 foot 2 titan ranks among the top 5% of midfielders across Men's Next Eight divisions for pass completion, the top 1% for passes attempted, the top 9% for progressive passes, the top 7% for progressive carries and the top 1% for clearances and aerials won per 90.

And having completed the Eredivisie season with an average Sofascore rating of 7.29 after scoring three goals and assists apiece, completing 89% of his passes and forging 2.4 tackles and 2.3 clearances per game, it's clear that he can match the energy and tenacity of the current United fold.

Described as a "monster in midfield" by reporter Felipe Cardenas, Newcastle could wield their very own version of pre-eminent Manchester City midfielder Rodri by capturing the 69-cap Alvarez.

The Spaniard has been sensational since completing a £63m move to the Etihad Stadium from Atletico Madrid in 2019, having made 207 appearances and won a wealth of silverware including the historic treble this year - where his goal secured the club's maiden Champions League trophy against Inter Milan.

As per FBref, he ranks among the top 2% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for pass completion, the top 1% for passes attempted, the top 8% for progressive passes and the top 9% for aerials won per 90, and through these metrics it is clear to see Alvarez might be able to match the Sky Blue phenom in both passing aptitude and stature in the core of the midfield.

Once hailed as an "incredible" player with "special qualities" by his manager Pep Guardiola, Rodri is the solvent of the imperious Citizen squad and Alvarez could prove to emulate his peer by moving to St. James's Park and etching his own legacy into English football.