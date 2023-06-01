Newcastle United have been offered Atletico Madrid forward Joao Felix, who has just concluded a short-term loan spell with Premier League strugglers Chelsea.

What's the latest on Joao Felix to Newcastle?

According to the Daily Mail, Newcastle have been handed the opportunity to sign the mercurial Felix after new Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino opted against signing the 23-year-old this summer.

Felix joined the Blues in January in a £10m loan deal but failed to pull the club out of their seasonal rut, now returning to his Atletico boss Diego Simeone out of favour and in search of another departure from Wanda Metropolitano.

Paris Saint-Germain have also been handed the chance to sign the dynamic frontman and could take the lead in the race, with Felix's £215k-per-week wages likely to be a stumbling block in a deal for Eddie Howe's outfit.

Should Newcastle sign Joao Felix?

Toon technical director Dan Ashworth could have a hard time completing a deal for Felix this summer given his exorbitant salary, but the opportunity to complete a loan deal is no doubt tantalising after qualifying for the Champions League.

Alexander Isak and Callum Wilson, Newcastle's current strikeforce, are a prolific and menacing duo and have both excelled this season at providing a reliable offensive threat and navigating toward a monumental top-four finish, but Felix would offer a new dimension to the attack.

As per FBref, the former Benfica prodigy ranks among the top 8% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for shot-creating actions, and the top 5% for progressive passes, progressive carries and successful take-ons per 90.

This highlights how much effective work Felix plies for his team; not the most prolific of strikers, he has yet to hit double digits in a top-five European league divisional season, the 30-cap gem instead opens space and enhances the prospects of those around him.

Hailed as a "beautiful player" by talent scout Jacek Kulig for his prowess on the ball, Felix could emulate the role of Liverpool's iconic forward Roberto Firmino.

The distinguished Brazilian has departed Anfield on a free transfer this summer after making 362 appearances, scoring 111 and supplying 79 assists - bathing in illustrious success, gleaning the Premier League and Champions League among other major honours.

Firmino's distinctive style slightly deeper than that of a traditional centre-forward, with greater emphasis on weaving the midfield and attack together and opening opportunities for inside forwards to wreak havoc - Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah step forward - could pay dividends if emulated effectively on Tyneside. Indeed, it is that very role that the aforementioned Felix appears to thrive in.

Howe and Ashworth must consider whether a move is viable and determine whether to swoop, but if utilised aptly, Felix could draft a new dimension to Newcastle's thriving squad and enrich the offensive fluidity.