Newcastle United have been quite wise with their newfound wealth ever since PIF took over the club at the end of 2021.

The Magpies have made smart acquisitions, signing young and hungry players who have potential to the be world-class under the right guidance, which has been the club’s recruitment policy under the new owners. The likes of Anthony Gordon, Sven Botman, Tino Livramento and Alexander Isak - the latter of whom is currently the club's record capture at £63m - are examples of this policy in action.

However, the Geordie club may be set to make an exception by moving for a World Cup winner.

Newcastle United transfer news - Paulo Dybala

According to a report from Corriere della Sella, via Sport Witness, Newcastle have contacted the representatives of Paulo Dybala in an attempt to complete a deal for the Argentine this winter. The AS Roma playmaker currently has a release clause of £11m which is set to expire next Monday, with the Magpies keen to entice Dybala to move to St. James’ Park.

Dybala has been in the Italian capital ever since 2022 when he followed Jose Mourinho to the Giallorossi on a free transfer, having left Juventus for nothing a few weeks prior.

It's been quite a successful eighteen-month period for the attacker as well. Dybala managed to reach a Europa League final under Mourinho, scoring in the defeat to Sevilla back in May, while also lifting the World Cup with Argentina in December 2022, earning the greatest medal that football has to offer.

Nevertheless, having had offers from England before, particularly from Manchester United, Newcastle and PIF could be set to hand Dybala one last chance of playing in the Premier League.

Paulo Dybala's stats this season

Should Newcastle United acquire the services of Dybala, the club's wage structure will look a little different as the forward may want to become the highest-paid player on Tyneside. However, right now, Bruno Guimaraes is on money more than Dybala, but the latter could be the sixth player with the Toon to earn more than £100k-per-week.

Newcastle United's Potential Wage Structure Player Age Weekly Wage Bruno Guimaraes 25 £160k Paulo Dybala 30 £137k Alexander Isak 23 £120k Sandro Tonali 22 £120k Kieran Trippier 32 £120k Matt Targett 27 £100k Sportrac and Salary Sport

Dybala has had a sensational career and would undoubtedly be Newcastle United's most decorated signing since the club managed to entice Dutch great Patrick Kluivert to wear the black and white shirt back in 2004 as both were Ballon d'Or nominees in the past, with Dybala's coming in 2017.

Like the arrival of Kluivert, signing Dybala would prove to the Premier League and Europe that Newcastle can recruit some of the greatest talents on the planet.

The Argentine international has always been prolific throughout his career and has scored 169 goals and recorded 78 assists in 461 appearances in all competitions at club level, with the majority of these goal contributions coming at Juventus.

Paulo Dybala's Career Stats Club Appearances Goals Assists Juventus 293 115 48 Palermo 93 21 16 Roma 56 24 14 Instituto 19 9 0 Total 461 169 78 Stats via Transfermarkt

Roma head coach Mourinho is a massive admirer of the world champion, claiming that he has the "quality to play for the biggest clubs in the world". Meanwhile, football scout Jacek Kulig has admitted that he is a big fan of Dybala's wand of a left foot, stating that it is "made of gold".

Furthermore, Chelsea defender Thiago Silva labelled the Roma star as "world class", proving how highly thought-of Dybala is in the football world.

With his six league titles, six cups and two international trophies, Dybala would be Newcastle's most decorated player to date under the Saudi ownership, making him an even more statement signing than the capture of the relatively youthful Isak.

While the £11m fee is not much for the club, this would be the team's biggest deal yet under Eddie Howe and would prove that PIF mean business going forward.