Newcastle United have once again impressed so far this season to further establish themselves as a permanent member of the Premier League's top six. The Magpies' best outing came against Paris Saint-Germain as they brushed the French champions aside in a stunning 4-1 victory at St James' Park, and Eddie Howe will be aware that his side's best form is yet to come after a couple of frustrating results in the last week.

Perhaps the secret to discovering that top form is in the transfer market, where Newcastle could return to land one particular defensive target to bolster Howe's options, according to reports.

Newcastle United transfer news

Newcastle are no strangers to spending big these days as one of the richest clubs in the world. To their credit, though, they've often spent wisely rather than aimlessly throwing their new-found riches around the market. They've welcomed the likes of Dan Burn, Bruno Guimaraes and Sven Botman in deals that quickly proved to be shrewd pieces of business.

When the January transfer window opens, they could return to the market, and that could result in a deal to sign another defender for Howe. Agent Florin Manea, told the Fanatik Superliga show that he has spoken to Newcastle about a deal for Radu Dragusin. He also revealed his connection with higher-ups on Tyneside, presumably Dan Ashworth and CEO Darren Eales, who both worked at West Brom in that time period he referenced.

Menea said: "Genoa don't want to give him now, but in the summer they do. If they get the price they want on it, you realize it's a lot of money. Genoa wants 30 million, they said bluntly. We had a team that wanted to give 25, well it wasn't on paper, but...

"I don't think there is anyone in Italy who would give this sum of 30 million. I've talked about the Premier League, I've talked about Newcastle, but it's not just them, it's several teams I'm talking to.

"The president with whom I made Tamaş (Gabriel Tamaş) at West Brom is now at Newcastle. We've known each other since 2009. They follow him, but also other big clubs in England. There is no official offer yet, but it is coming. It will be a pleasant surprise when he arrives."

Dragusin is "dominant" and better on the ball than Botman

Dragusin's stats show exactly why Newcastle are interested in landing the defender. The Genoa man, when compared to Howe's current options at the back, has kept up well, as per FBref, particularly outshining the great Sven Botman on the posession-based metrics.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Interceptions Radu Dragusin 5 12 11 Fabian Schar 3 32 10 Sven Botman 0 9 4

The central defender has been at the centre of praise as a result of his performances, too, including from Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig, who described Dragusin as "dominant" and his strengths as "tackling, athleticism, positioning, heading, passing, anticipation".

With that said, although it remains to be seen whether Newcastle push on and eventually secure a deal for the Genoa man, Dragusin is certainly showing plenty of signs that he has the ability to step straight into life in the Premier League.