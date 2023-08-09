Highlights

Newcastle United are yet to make a true landmark signing in this new era of the club. That could change though as the powers that be would be willing to pull rank over Eddie Howe and signing the generational talent that is Neymar, as revealed by Dean Jones to GIVEMESPORT.

Is Neymar a genuine Newcastle target?

The footballing landscape really must have shifted over the last year or two if Newcastle United and Neymar are being mentioned in the same breath.

Newcastle have spent big on a number of players already since their new ownership took charge, most notably Sandro Tonali and Alexander Isak, but this is on a whole different level.

The Geordies can now offer Champions League football for the first time in over two decades and the Brazilian has previously spoken of his love for the Premier League, making this transfer not as impossible as it may seem on the surface.

As per SportBible, he highlighted the English teams who stand out to him above the rest. “Someday, I would like to play [in] it, yes. I admire Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool —these are the teams that are always there fighting."

It isn’t the biggest snub ever that Newcastle aren’t included on this list but financially, they are able to compete with the giants of the Premier League now.

This conversation has arisen due to Neymar sounding out his desire to move on from Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain. Lionel Messi is now tearing it up with Inter Miami in Major League Soccer whilst Kylian Mbappe is also keen to move on to pastures new, meaning that the end is nigh for this iconic trio of superstars in the city of love.

What is Dean Jones' take on the matter?

“Newcastle were heavily linked previously and with the PIF ownership it is one of those marquee ideas they would love to come to light.

“Does Eddie Howe want him? I’m not so sure he would see it as the perfect time to be bringing a personality like that into the dressing room and potentially rocking the team balance but at the end of the day this is one of the best players in the world so he’s not really going to be able to say he doesn’t want him if PIF find a way to make it happen.

“Of course the chances here are still slim, but there are very few clubs that could even entertain the idea.”

Who else can afford Neymar?

The issue that arises when a player of this stature begins to angle for a move is the money behind it all. Very few clubs in the world can afford a Neymar or Mbappe, particularly in this post-covid world, meaning that their options are limited.

Another cash-rich Premier League team is Chelsea though and they have been heavily linked with the Champions League winner and Olympic gold medallist.

The 31-year-old has 43 goals and 36 assists to his name from 81 UCL outings and so even with all of the abuse he receives from fans worldwide, the talent is there for all to see.

This competition form isn’t necessarily relevant for the Blues though- their woeful 12th place finish in the Premier League last term meaning they don’t have any European football to offer Neymar.