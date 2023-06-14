Football FanCast brings you the latest Newcastle transfer news and rumours from St James' Park...

Magpies lead race for Maddison

Evening Standard: Newcastle are confident of beating Tottenham to the signature of James Maddison.

The Magpies have been heavily linked with the midfielder for the last three transfer windows, but the move now appears more likely than ever, despite Spurs' new head coach Ange Postecoglou highly rating the 26-year-old.

It is expected that Leicester's number ten will leave the club he has spent his last five seasons at following their relegation from the Premier League this season.

It has been reported that Leicester are looking for around £45m for their marquee midfielder and that Maddison is highly fond of a move to Tyneside with Champions League football on offer in the 2023/24 season.

Nmecha link emerges

The Telegraph: Newcastle are set to make a bid for Felix Nmecha.

The Wolfsburg midfielder has emerged as a target for Eddie Howe's men with the club supposedly tracking the player for several months.

The German national has also been linked with a move to both Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund in the last few months and is expected to cost around £15m according to reports, however, it is Newcastle that are now poised to make a move for the 22-year-old.

Clearly possessing a significant amount of potential, the box-to-box midfielder moved to the Bundesliga after he was part of Man City's academy.

Last season, Nmecha scored four goals for Wolfsburg who finished 8th in the league.

Telegraph reporter Luke Edwards reinforced that: "Nmecha would be a relatively cheap signing and shows the club’s desire to extract as much value for money as they can from a 'difficult market'."

Newcastle could be priced out of Tierney deal

The Telegraph (via FootballScotland): FFP could stall Newcastle's attempt to secure Kieran Tierney.

"Kieran Tierney's possible transfer to Newcastle could be about to hit the buffers due to Financial Fair Play rules."

Although the Magpies have been heavily touted to sign the Arsenal left-back this summer, negotiating a fee for the Scottish international may prove difficult.

Reports have suggested that Tierney is looking to leave the Emirates in a bid to put his career back on track after missing out on 48 games since he signed for the club in 2019.

Newcastle will want to strike a cut-price deal based on the player's recent injury record, however, it has been reported that the Gunners are still holding back for a fee in the region of £30-35m.