Newcastle United are interested in raiding Southampton for their star right-back Kyle Walker-Peters following the south coast club's relegation from the Premier League.

What's the latest on Kyle Walker-Peters to Newcastle?

The Telegraph states that the Magpies are intrigued by the possibility of bolstering their ranks by signing the 26-year-old defender.

A previous report from the publication claims that Newcastle are interested in a full-back this term, and given the Englishman's aptitude across both flanks, he could be the optimal addition.

Valued at around £15m, Walker-Peters could address the defensive dilemma for an affordable fee and provide study cover and an opportunity to cement a regular starting role as Newcastle enter Champions League competition after two decades away.

Should Newcastle sign Kyle Walker-Peters?

Newcastle manager Eddie Howe does not boast a bottomless hoard of cash despite popular belief following the lucrative PIF takeover in 2021, and with several high-profile names being targeted, a shrewder route must be taken to reinforce the remainder of the squad.

Given Walker-Peters' supposed availability and proven top-flight experience, he would likely make a marked impact on the depth and dynamism of the Tyneside squad, who, despite an incredible 2022/23 campaign, will now know the pressure is on to emulate the success and perhaps even sniff out some silverware - all the while enduring the increase in competition that comes with European football.

Kieran Trippier was the recipient of the club's Player of the Season award and he will likely be at the forefront of the team's exploits once again, but at 32 years old, the imperial right-back will not be an ever-lasting presence in this new Toon dynasty - and signing an heir will be firmly in the mind of technical director Dan Ashworth.

Having signed for the Saints from Tottenham Hotspur for £12m in 2020 after impressing on loan, Walker-Peters has made 120 appearances, scored three goals and supplied seven assists - dubbed an "outstanding talent" by Danny Higginbotham.

Having also attracted attention from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester United this term, the two-cap England international is clearly a top-class talent and was indeed one of the "star" performers in a woeful year for Southampton, as remarked by reporter Alfie House.

As per FBref, the £20k-per-week ace ranks among the top 10% of full-backs across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries, the top 8% for successful take-ons and the top 9% for blocks per 90, which illustrates his first-rate driving presence that would only enhance the Magpies' prospects as they seek forward-thinking outlets across the park.

His skill set does differ from pass-master Trippier's, who ranks among the top 1% of full-backs for shot-creating actions, the top 13% for assists, the top 5% for passes attempted and the top 4% for progressive passes per 90, but this level of dynamism in the ranks would only add to the multi-dimensional squad at Howe's disposal.

Considering that Newcastle might make several lucrative additions over the coming months, Walker-Peters would be a brilliant signature to obtain, prudent and brimming with potential, while finally being able to demonstrate the full scale of his abilities in a thriving outfit.