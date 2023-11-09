Newcastle United have enjoyed a mixed start to the Premier League season compared to their new expectations. The Magpies have impressed against the likes of Arsenal and Aston Villa, but have also stuttered against Brighton & Hove Albion, West Ham United and Wolverhampton Wanderers to leave them four points adrift of the Premier League's top four.

We got the best glimpse into what Eddie Howe's side are truly capable of in their Champions League victory over Ligue 1 champions Paris Saint-Germain, as they brushed the French giants aside to win 4-1. Their slight inconsistencies due mainly to a lack of depth could see Newcastle turn to the January transfer window, when they may target an exciting Bundesliga defender to add some youth and quality to Howe's backline.

Newcastle United transfer news

After qualifying for the Champions League last season, Newcastle have been forced to compete on all fronts in the current campaign, which has seen some mixed results. Whilst they smashed PSG in historic fashion, Howe's side failed to beat Borussia Dortmund both home and away - and drew 0-0 with AC Milan - to leave them bottom of Group F. It's clear that, if they want to make further strides on the European stage, those at St James' Park must add more depth. And that's where the January transfer window could come in.

According to Sport1 in Germany, Newcastle could move for Willian Pacho in 2024 despite Eintracht Frankfurt's sporting director Markus Krosche's desperation to keep hold of the defender. Krösche told Sport1: "Certainly he is making a good development. But our plan is for him to stay with us longer. After the big upheaval last summer, the young players are expected to develop gradually: Pacho has immediately become a top performer. But he still has issues he can work on."

The central defender's contract doesn't run out until 2028, putting Frankfurt in a position of strength when it comes to negotiations. That said, as per Sport1, it would come as little surprise if Newcastle came knocking for Pacho's signature next year.

"World class" Pacho would add depth to Newcastle's side

As things stand, Newcastle have just three natural centre-backs - Sven Botman, Fabian Schar and Jamaal Lascelles. They have already been forced to play Dan Burn out-of-position this season due to their lack of depth and, as fixtures come thick and fast, the Magpies are only a number of injuries away from being without a recognised central defender, making the January window all the more important. Pacho's stats show that he could slot straight in too.

Player Progressive Carries Progressive Passes Interceptions Tackles Won Willian Pacho 4 38 16 15 Fabian Schar 3 34 10 11

The Frankfurt man has earned deserved praise as a result of his performances, including from club manager Dino Toppmoller, who told Sport Bild via Sport1: "His (defending) is absolutely world-class."

Everything is pointing towards a player on the rise and, at just 22-years-old, Pacho has the potential to take things up a level or two in the coming years, whether that be at Newcastle, Frankfurt or elsewhere.