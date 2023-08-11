Newcastle United are reportedly looking towards the Championship to boost their midfield options for the forthcoming Premier League season, as they look to finish in the top four once again.

Eddie Howe has already welcomed Sandro Tonali this summer, and now looks interested in adding another option in the middle of the park.

What's the latest on Yaser Asprilla to Newcastle United?

With the search for a midfielder on, Newcastle are interested in signing young Watford midfielder Yaser Asprilla this summer, according to Antena 2, via Sport Witness.

The Magpies may have to act quickly to secure the Colombian's signature, however, with Brighton & Hove Albion also reportedly interested in signing the Watford teenager, alongside La Liga side Real Sociedad, and Portugal side FC Porto.

The midfielder reportedly wants to play in the top flight, and, therefore, according to Atena 2, could force a move out of Vicarage Road in the coming weeks.

It remains to be seen how much Watford demand for Asprilla, but, according to Transfermarkt, he is currently worth just €4.5m (£4m), potentially giving the likes of Newcastle a bargain deal.

With plenty of clubs interested in the 19-year-old, he's certainly one to keep an eye on for the remainder of the summer.

Should Newcastle United sign Yaser Asprilla?

As Newcastle build into a formidable force in the Premier League, welcoming the likes of Tonali, they can't forget to invest in their future, and that's exactly what Asprilla would be for.

At just 19-years-old, he played a key role for Watford last season, making 37 appearances in the Championship, even getting on the scoresheet once, and assisting a further two times.

At such a young age, the only way is up for the Colombian, whether that be through a move to St James' Park this summer or continuing at Watford, where the Hornets will be aiming for the play-offs in England's second tier.

Rightfully earning praise during his time at Watford, former manager Slaven Bilic said, via the Watford Observer: “He is a young boy of rare talent. His touch, we see that in training on a regular basis. He’s going to be special.

“He has things that you can’t teach. But he’s 18 and he’s a kid that has moved not just to a different country but to a different continent. He doesn’t speak a word of English, so it’s not easy for him. But the club and everyone in it is helping him.

“He is a very explosive player. I’m not going to say the sky’s the limit, but then I’ve just said it! It’s up to him and he will get our help.

“The key thing is he is willing to learn and that is so important. When he came on today he was very active, he played some good balls, and he’s willing to defend.”

With the world at his feet, Asprilla looks set to have a tough decision on his hands this summer, and Newcastle will hope that his choice ends with a move to the Magpies ahead of the start of the Premier League season.