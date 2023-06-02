Newcastle United are interested in burgeoning OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, with the France international attracting mounting attention after his seasonal exploits.

What's the latest on Khephren Thuram to Newcastle?

That's according to iNews, who claim that with the Magpies looking to sign a midfielder this summer, Thuram is being considered alongside the more attack-minded Leicester City star James Maddison.

United will have to wage transfer battle against Liverpool and Paris Saint-Germain if they want to capture the 22-year-old, who is valued at €40m (£34m), but boast a newfound stature among Europe's elite consolidated by qualifying for the Champions League this season.

An earlier report confirmed that Newcastle manager Eddie Howe and technical director Dan Ashworth have been 'tracking' the ace, and time is now of the essence with the summer market mere moments away.

How would Khephren Thuram perform at Newcastle?

Thuram has been in fine fettle this season and played a central role in his team's Ligue 1 campaign, with the side sitting in ninth place with just one match to play.

As per Sofascore, he has started 30 games and recorded an impressive average rating of 7.04, scoring two goals, providing four assists, completing 87% of his passes, averaging 1.1 shots and key passes per outing, and averaging 1.5 tackles and 1.1 interceptions per game.

The one-cap France star has also succeeded with 60% of his dribbles this term, and certainly looks to wield the tools to be the progressive, all-encompassing force Howe desires to ensure this year's success remains intact.

He could thrive in the Magpies' centre, joining the robust fold and bringing his own distinctive aptitude as a "tenacious" machine, as remarked by talent scout Jacek Kulig.

Imposing and dominant with the ball, Thuram ranks among the top 6% of midfielders across Europe's top five leagues over the past year for progressive carries and the top 8% for successful take-ons per 90, as per FBref.

He could be an incredible asset alongside Joelinton, with the striker-turned-conductor himself a destructive midfield presence, ranking among the top 11% of positional peers for rate of non-penalty goals, the top 5% for successful take-ons and the top 19% for progressive carries per 90, also a formidable defensive star and ranking among the top 11% for interceptions and the top 9% for blocks per 90.

Once hailed as "exceptional" by reporter Jordan Cronin for one recent stellar showing, the £85k-per-week star would be enhanced by Thuram's bouncing aura on the alternate side of the centre, emboldened by the composure of Bruno Guimaraes in the middle.

Securing Thuram would be yet another diligent step toward prominence at a level unseen on Tyneside for a considerable amount of time, and he would only heighten the expanding talent at Howe's disposal.