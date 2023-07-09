Journalist Andrew Musgrove has urged Newcastle United to keep Jamaal Lascelles at the club ahead of next season.

Is Jamaal Lascelles going to leave Newcastle?

The club captain has been at Newcastle since 2014, when he joined from boyhood club Nottingham Forest alongside Karl Darlow in a double-swoop for the Magpies which cost them £7m.

Since then, Lascelles has made 225 appearances for the team, captaining them in the 2016/17 campaign as they won the Championship title and subsequent return to the Premier League.

Following the arrival of Eddie Howe in 2021, however, the Englishman has found his game time reduced, with the 29-year-old making just 11 appearances for the club last season.

Despite this, it is thought that the central defender remains an important figure on Tyneside and has been a big influence in the Magpies dressing room amid the club's return to the Champions League for the first time in 20 years.

While there will be more matches for Newcastle next season, Football Insider reports that Lascelles will have to leave St James' Park this summer if he wants to get more regular first-team football, with competition for places potentially getting even tougher if reports about the club's interest in Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio come to bear fruit.

Reports from earlier this year stated that a sensational return to Nottingham Forest was potentially on the cards this summer, with Steve Cooper wanting to add more experience to his side. However, that interest hasn't ended up resulting in a bid just yet.

Lascelles' contract runs until the summer of 2024 and it seems unlikely that the Magpies will be offering the defender a new deal, so this summer would be the final chance for the side to cash in on the player who is closing in on 10 years on Tyneside.

But speaking on the Everything is Black & White YouTube channel, Musgrove stated that he disagrees with the result of a fan poll which stated that over 20,000 fans believed the club should sell Lascelles, citing the 29-year-old's experience and influence, as well as the quality he still has as reasons to keep him around.

Musgrove said: "He hasn't kicked off at losing his place - he's taken it in his stride and he's put his focus and attention elsewhere and become a real benefit to Newcastle United off the pitch.

"A lot of you guys will remember him picking up two bookings as a substitute, and that's the kind of thing that really reaffirms just how important he is off the pitch; he's always fighting for the club, even if he isn't kicking a ball for 90 minutes.

"And he's got the right attitude, because let's be honest, a lot of club captains who are suddenly out of the side would've kicked off, they would not have been happy. And I'm sure he's not happy at not playing, but he understands the bigger picture and he really has handled essentially being benched really, really well.

"And when he did come in against Manchester City, against Liverpool, I thought he did very well - and I think he can still play a big part in Newcastle's future going ahead, especially next season."

What should Lascelles do next season?

Lascelles has a big decision to make this summer about his career.

He is 29 years old now and should be in the prime of his career. Does he want to spend it playing regular Premier League football at his boyhood club, or does he want to captain the side he has been with for the past nine seasons into their first Champions League campaign in over two decades?

The big thing that might sway the decision is the fact that he only has a year remaining on his deal, so he could move on in the summer of 2024 and clubs wouldn't have to pay a fee. However, should he only play limited minutes next season, the question will have to be asked about whether teams should take the gamble on him.

It is a massive call for the defender to make, but he has two very appealing options, whatever he decides.