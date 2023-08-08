Highlights

Rudy Galetti has spoken to GIVEMESPORT about the future of Scott McTominay with Newcastle United amongst the clubs pursuing him.

Where could Scott McTominay end up?

West Ham United are reportedly interested in two Manchester United men with Football Insider discussing the fact that the Londoners are keen to open talks for Scott McTominay, who has been hailed as an "all-action" player. The Hammers have also been pursuing former United captain Harry Maguire and so a double swoop could be on the cards.

Meanwhile, Newcastle United are keen to get involved in this transfer saga as they continue the revolution at St. James Park. Previously, they had been shopping outside of the Premier League but now they are looking closer to home. Harvey Barnes arrived from Leicester City and McTominay could be next.

The Red Devils are pricing their academy graduate at £40 million which, given that it is on the higher side, may favour the cash-rich Newcastle.

Currently occupying Eddie Howe's midfield are Joelinton, Bruno Guimarães and Joe Willock. The trio offers a whole lot going both ways and if McTominay was to be slotted in there somewhere, he would swiftly become the most defensive of the lot. If he were to sit at the base of the Geordie's midfield, a player like Guimarães could be unlocked even further and as a result, take this side to another level.

So, what has Galetti had to say on the midfielder?

“McTominay is another name that West Ham are monitoring to replace Declan Rice, but the request of Manchester United is considered too high at the moment.

“Brighton and Hove Albion and Newcastle United are also following the United player.”

Who would replace Scott McTominay?

The sale of McTominay to Newcastle or either of the other two top-flight teams in the conversation could open up the lane for a new arrival at Old Trafford.

McTominay saw a severe drop-off in minutes the season just gone, with 28 starts in 2021/22 dwindling and dropping to 10 in 2022/23.

Both the Scotsman and Fred are in the shop window whilst Sofyan Amrabat has been regularly reported as a United target for months.

It has been back and forth between Man United and other European giants in the battle for his signature. Juventus and Atletico Madrid are at the fore of it and the latter are apparently Amrabat’s preferred destination, as per The Sun.

Amrabat rose to prominence after starring for Morocco in Qatar at the World Cup. He was a huge part of them exceeding expectations and has been linked to numerous teams ever since, including FC Barcelona back in January.