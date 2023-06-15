Newcastle United are expected to make some statement signings this summer as Eddie Howe eyes quality reinforcements, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Newcastle United?

According to Sky Sports, Newcastle United are in discussions with Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella in an ambitious swoop to try and bring the Italy international to St James' Park this summer.

Any deal for the 26-year-old could cost in the region of £50 million and Magpies boss Howe is said to be a big admirer of the midfielder as he tries to lure him to the Premier League.

Newcastle United are also keen on Leicester City playmaker James Maddison, who has also attracted interest from Tottenham Hotspur in his services this off-season, according to The Evening Standard.

Despite Spurs boss Ange Postecoglou's willingness to land the Coventry-born playmaker, Newcastle United are believed to be in pole position to acquire the England international.

Telegraph Sport understand that Newcastle United may not be able to fund a squad overhaul this window due to Financial Fair Play obligations and may only be able to bring in two players in the summer.

The Daily Mail report that Newcastle United will have around £75 million to spend, though that figure could reach the £100 million mark depending on player sales.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jones still expects Newcastle United to be active in the market for marquee additions over the next few months.

Jones said: "Newcastle are trying to play things down and I don’t blame them but if they are genuinely aiming to sign five players that can get into the starting XI they are not going to do that with a budget of £75million.

"I’m still expecting them to go big, they just leapfrogged Liverpool, Chelsea and Spurs and have a chance to cement a status among the top four - this is an opportunity that very rarely comes along, so I’m predicting a massive summer haul."

Who else could join Newcastle United this summer?

Football Insider report that Leicester City man Harvey Barnes has been shortlisted by Newcastle United and would be open to a move to St James' Park this window.

The same outlet also claim that Arsenal man Kieran Tierney is a serious target for the Magpies as they look to add another quality left-back to the ranks ahead of next term amid interest from Manchester City.

Leeds United midfielder Tyler Adams may secure a quickfire return to the Premier League with Newcastle United, who are said to be keen on the 24-year-old enforcer, according to Telegraph Sport.

Newcastle United look set for a busy summer in the market; nevertheless, it will be intriguing to see how far their budget stretches in light of Financial Fair Play obligations.