Five realistic signings Newcastle United should target this summer

Newcastle United had a fairly moderate end to last season – the club finished their campaign in 13th place, having accumulated 44 points in Steve Bruce’s first season, as well as making the FA quarter-final against Manchester City.

Overall it may be a season to forget for the Magpies, whose proposed takeover bid from the Saudi Arabian Private Investment Fund continues to play out – the fans will be hoping that a deal will be met soon so that the club can start their new life away from Mike Ashley and begin to build a team under new owners.

To do so now, however, will be a tasking effort, as the current financial climate in football, thanks to the effects of COVID-19 has caused many clubs to be forced to sell their best performers – meaning that if Newcastle finds themselves in a financially positive position with or without new owners, they could find themselves signing some great players for great prices if hopeful.

So, what would be the most realistic signings for the club to make?