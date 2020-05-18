With Amanda Staveley on the brink of brokering a deal for a Saudi-led consortium to buy Newcastle United from Mike Ashley, speculation over their summer priorities has been rife.

After years of Premier League preservation being the club’s primary goal, the Magpies are now being linked with a host of names as they seek to climb the table.

Currently sat 13, Steve Bruce has done a commendable job in keeping his goal-shy side closer to mid-table than to the bottom, but it appears that he, like many of his players, could be looking at the exit door.

On the incoming side of things, the club are said to be interested in players from across Europe of all positions and given their potential financial situation, they are one of a small group of clubs not expected to be impacted by the global economic situation.

Here, we look at five players the North East side should look to target this summer.