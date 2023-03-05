An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their plans to improve their squad in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Mohammed Salisu to Newcastle?

According to the Mirror, the Magpies are planning a swoop to sign Southampton central defender Mohammed Salisu at the end of the campaign.

The report claims that Eddie Howe is a fan of the Ghanaian and that the club looked into a deal, before ultimately looking elsewhere, during the January window in 2022.

It is stated that the defender is expected to depart from St. Mary's if the Saints are relegated from the Premier League and that Newcastle will swoop if that becomes the case.

Will Jamaal Lascelles leave St. James' Park this summer?

The signing of Salisu, who joined Southampton for £11m from Real Valladolid in 2020, could push Magpies skipper Jamaal Lascelles out of the door ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

Sven Botman and Fabian Schar have been the preferred defensive partnership for Howe in the Premier League this season, with the captain playing just five times, and the arrival of another player in that position could result in a centre-back being moved on.

Lascelles, who has played 223 matches for the club, was thrown in at the deep end against Manchester City on Sunday and struggled to deal with the quality on display from the champions - losing four of his five defensive duels and failing to make a single block, tackle, or interception.

The Englishman has averaged a Sofascore rating of 6.53 across his five Premier League outings this season and lost a whopping 75% of his ground duels. This comes after the defender averaged a score of 6.73 and lost 57% of his battles on the deck in the top-flight last term.

Salisu, who is six years younger than the Toon centre-back, could be a major upgrade on the ex-Nottingham Forest man. The Southampton star, who journalist Josh Bunting once described as a "total force", has caught the eye in 2022/23 in spite of his club's battle against the drop.

In the Premier League this season, the 23-year-old has averaged a Sofascore rating of 7.07 across 21 appearances and won 58% of his ground duels. Last term, the "nasty" 6 foot 3 ace - as he was dubbed by Ralph Hasenhuttl - averaged a score of 6.92 and won 57% of his battles on the floor, which suggests that the youngster has progressed over the last 18 months.

The Saints defender has showcased his defensive strength and consistency in the top flight over the last couple of seasons, whilst Lascelles - who looks set to leave in the summer - has struggled badly.

As a result, the enforcer could be a strong addition to Howe's side and one that forces an exit for their current captain.