Newcastle United are reportedly interested in a move for Inter Milan star, Hakan Calhanoglu, as manager Eddie Howe seeks to recruit a new creative midfielder.

What's the latest on Calhanoglu to Newcastle?

According to InterLive.it, the Magpies - as well as Premier League rivals Leeds United - have been named as possible suitors for the Turkey international this summer, with the 29-year-old facing something of an uncertain future at San Siro with just 15 months left to run on his current deal.

The report suggests that the 74-cap playmaker - who joined the Nerazzurri on a free transfer from rivals AC Milan back in 2021 - could potentially be the subject of a bid from Leeds for a fee of around €30m (£26m).

The player's agent, Gordon Stipic, has only recently revealed that his client is in "no rush" to agree to a contract extension, potentially opening the door for the Tynesiders to pounce ahead of next season.

Could Calhanoglu be Newcastle's Maddison alternative?

A new midfield asset has clearly been on the agenda for the St James' Park outfit of late, having been heavily linked with a move for Leicester City sensation James Maddison in the January transfer window, after previously lodging a £50m bid for the 26-year-old over the summer.

Further reports have indicated that the Englishman will again be a top target for Howe and co come the end of the season, although champions Manchester City are also now in the mix for the player - whose own deal is set to expire in 2024.

That rival interest from the Etihad outfit may prove a spanner in the works for Howe's plan of prising the Coventry-born gem from the King Power Stadium, hence the need to look for an alternative in the form of Calhanoglu.

The latter man has enjoyed a fruitful campaign thus far with three goals and six assists in 33 games in all competitions for the Serie A side, with that a respectable record despite not quite matching the feats of Maddison - who has 14 goals involvements in just 20 games across all fronts this season.

Clearly a player who can make an impact in the final third, Calhanoglu also mirrors the Leicester man with his ability to drive his side forward from deep, with that evidenced by the fact that he ranks in the top 20% among midfielders in Europe's top five leagues for progressive carries, while Maddison ranks in the top 18% in that regard.

Equally, while the latter man has been lauded by Three Lions boss Gareth Southgate as an asset who can provide "world-class" delivery, the Inter ace is also a real threat from dead-ball situations, having been noted as something of a 'free-kick specialist' - as per The Guardian.

The German-born ace - who has 30 goal involvements to his name in just 79 games for his current side - previously laid on 80 goals and assists in 172 games for his former employers, as well as 28 goals and 29 assists in just 115 games during his time at Leverkusen.

Undoubtedly a figure who can unpick a defence or produce a moment of magic when required, the 5 foot 10 dynamo could emerge as something of a talisman for Howe and co, having previously been described by former boss Stefano Pioli as an "exceptional guy, [who] has the qualities to become the protagonist.”

Those traits should ensure that Calhanoglu would certainly be an astute signing for Newcastle if a deal can be struck this summer, particularly should the long-running pursuit of Maddison fail to bare fruit.