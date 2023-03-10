An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their interest in signing Hirving Lozano in the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Hirving Lozano to Newcastle?

According to Italian outlet Il Mattino (via Sport Witness), the Magpies are one of the clubs in the race to sign the Napoli winger at the end of the season.

The Sun reported that Chelsea are eyeing a deal to sign the forward and Il Mattino have added to that story by claiming that Newcastle and Arsenal are also keen on him.

It is stated that the Mexico international would be willing to make the switch to the Premier League if his current team accepted an offer, with Napoli said to be holding out for a fee of around €50m (£44m).

Will Ryan Fraser leave Newcastle this summer?

Eddie Howe recently banished the Scotland international to the academy squad and all but confirmed that the winger will be departing from St. James' Park later this year.

The head coach said: "Ryan’s training with the Under-21s. I made the decision to concentrate on players that are committed to Newcastle. For the benefit of the group, I’ve made that call."

When asked if the forward has a future at the club, the boss added: "I think that’s a difficult one for me to answer, because I’d never put a firm decision on that, because life and football can change quickly but, I’d say at the moment, no he doesn’t."

Lozano, who journalist Derek Clark hailed as "frightening" earlier this season, could come in to allow Newcastle to sanction an exit for Fraser as bringing in another winger would ensure that jettisoning the Scottish dud would not leave them light in that department.

Since the start of last season, the current Magpies attacker has produced two goals and three assists in 35 Premier League appearances for the club. This shows that the dud has rarely contributed with quality at the top end of the pitch, which could have played a part in Howe's decision to ditch him from the squad.

The Napoli star, who is two years younger than Fraser, has chipped in with eight goals and eight assists in 34 Serie A starts since the start of 2021/22 and this indicates that he would be a sizeable upgrade on the ex-Bournemouth man in terms of his output in the final third.

Over the last 365 days, Lozano has averaged more progressive carries, progressive passes, and take-ons than Fraser per 90 and this shows that the Mexican dynamo could also offer more quality in build-up play as the gem can get the ball up the pitch with his dribbling and passing ability.

Howe and Dan Ashworth must now work together to secure a deal for the Napoli wizard as it would allow them to then ditch the outcasted Scotsman for good in the summer.