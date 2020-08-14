Newcastle news: Magpies unlikely to sign defender after latest update

Newcastle United are on the market for a new defender. Specifically, as it turns out, Steve Bruce wants to buy a new left-back in the ongoing summer transfer window. Of course, with Danny Rose spending some time on loan at the club, it was widely reported he could indeed be permanently acquired at the end of his stint in the north-east.

However, according to an exclusive report from Football Insider, the Magpies won’t pursue Tottenham Hotspur’s returnee and there has been no contact between the two clubs since the end of the 2019/20 season.

And yes, Bruce has talked warmly of the 30-year-old defender during his stay at St. James’ Park but if the same source is to be believed, Newcastle’s interest has cooled and they even have someone else in mind. The identity of that mysterious left-back, who’s described by Football Insider as someone “who can challenge for a first-team place next season”, is still unknown.

What we do know, thanks to the same outlet, is that it likely won’t be Rose. The England international has enjoyed a good spell at the club but the next step in his career is unclear.

Jose Mourinho doesn’t exactly count on him anymore and Rose has now even entered the final year of his contract with the north Londoners, making him easily attainable on the transfer market for any Premier League club out there.

But, as it turns out, he won’t be joining Newcastle on a permanent basis.

Verdict

It does seem like the Magpies are extremely confident that their mysterious left-back has enough quality to succeed at the club and make his way into the first-team next season. If that is truly the case, then it makes sense not to go for Rose.

Despite still being able to offer a decent return, he is 30 years old and slowly fading. It all, however, depends on that potential surprise arrival and his impact in the immediate future.