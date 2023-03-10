An update has emerged on Newcastle United and their interest in Diogo Jota ahead of the summer transfer window...

What's the latest on Diogo Jota to Newcastle?

According to journalist Jacque Talbot on FootballTransfers, the Magpies are eyeing up the versatile Liverpool attacker for a potential deal at the end of the season.

The report claims that the Portuguese international is one of the players on the club's list of targets as Dan Ashworth and Eddie Howe plot moves to improve the squad.

It is stated that the forward is valued at around £60m by the Reds but that Jurgen Klopp's side are not keen on selling him to a direct rival, which could make it a difficult deal for the club to complete.

Who could replace Allan Saint-Maximin at Newcastle?

Jota could come in as an upgrade on Magpies forward Allan Saint-Maximin and replace the Frenchman in the side on the left of the front three.

The Liverpool dynamo's primary position is as a left winger, despite playing 84 matches as a striker, and the quality he has displayed in the Premier League since being promoted with Wolves in 2018 suggests that the gem would offer far more at the top end of the pitch than the current Toon attacker.

Since stepping up to the English top-flight, the 26-year-old, who Alex Batt hailed as a "serious baller", has plundered 40 goals and 14 assists in 130 matches in the division - one contribution per 2.3 games - for Wolves and the Reds combined.

Saint-Maximin, meanwhile, has scored 12 goals and provided 17 assists in 102 outings in the league for Newcastle - a contribution every 3.5 outings.

Over the last 365 days, the "clinical" - as dubbed by journalist Callum Vurley - Jota ranks in the top 7% of players in his position in Europe's top five leagues and European competitions for assists, expected Assisted Goals, and non-penalty xG + xAG per 90.

This essentially means that the gem has been one of the best players on the continent at providing high-quality chances to his teammates and putting himself in excellent positions to take high-quality shots.

Saint-Maximin, however, ranks in the bottom 45% in xAG and non-penalty xG + xAG per 90, whilst ranking in the top 22% for assists per 90 over the last 365 days.

This means that Jota would be a significant upgrade on the Frenchman in what he offers at the top end of the pitch as the Liverpool gem is able to consistently put himself and his teammates in great positions to score, whilst the Newcastle man's xG - both his own and the xG he creates for others - is below average for players in his position.

Therefore, Ashworth could improve Howe's squad by replacing Saint-Maximin in the starting XI with the forward and that is why the Magpies chief must convince the Reds to part ways with the Portuguese marksman this summer.