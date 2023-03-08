Newcastle United are in talks with Bruno Guimaraes over a potential new deal and are confident of getting it tied up before the end of the campaign.

How long does Guimaraes have on his contract?

The Brazilian has only been playing his football on Tyneside for just over one year now so his current deal is still fairly fresh with a further three years still remaining.

However, he has had a huge impact at St. James' Park and recently picked up the North East Football Writers' Association Player of the Year award.

And as a result of his influence on Eddie Howe's side, it seems as if the club are looking to reward him with a bumper deal which would see him become the club's highest earner.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers podcast, insider Graeme Bailey has suggested these conversations are ongoing and the club are growing in confidence of getting the deal completed soon:

"Newcastle are in talks with him. They're quite confident on this one. By the end of the season, he'll be their highest-paid player - just rewards for his progress as well.

"Real Madrid have been looking but he's very settled there at the moment, so I don't really see an issue with that one."

Do Real Madrid want to sign Bruno Guimaraes?

The 24-year-old's impact at Newcastle has certainly caught the attention of some of the biggest names in the game with Pep Guardiola recently hailing the midfielder following their recent clash in Manchester:

'He told me that I was a good player. This makes me happy, because, for me, he's the best manager that I've seen. That's it, that's this conversation, not more,' Guimaraes said over the weekend.

However, there have also been reports suggesting the La Liga giants, Real Madrid, have become interested in the midfielder and could potentially see him as an option in the future.

But Bailey did allude to the midfielder being happy and settled on Tyneside and that was backed up on Sunday when he spoke about his desire to stay at Newcastle after picking up the writers' award:

'I think about staying here for a long time. When I signed, I thought I would like to put my name in the club's story. I think I'm doing it, but, of course, to get my name there, I need to win a title.'

The 24-year-old has returned three goals and three assists in the Premier League this season, however, it is Newcastle's record without him which is the biggest testament to his importance (via Transfermarkt).

The Toon had only lost two league games all season before the weekend and they both came when Guimaraes was missing from the side.

Although he was involved in the defeat on the weekend, the Magpies were also unable to win any of their last three league games with Guimaraes sidelined through suspension.

Not only would a new deal reward his efforts since arriving at Newcastle but it could also put off any potential interested clubs ahead of the summer.