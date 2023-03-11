Newcastle United have been sensational this season, and manager Eddie Howe has crafted a formerly relegation-threatened outfit into a European-challenging team, and summer moves may be made to cement the new stature.

What's the latest on Newcastle's transfer activity?

According to 90min, LOSC Lille teenager Carlos Baleba is on the Magpies' radar, though the ambitious Premier League outfit will have to beat a host of divisional rivals including Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United if a deal is to be struck, as the club have been scouting the talent.

The talented midfielder has only been at his current outfit since January 2022, but has swiftly asserted himself as one of Ligue 1's most touted prodigies, with 90min also confirming that Italian Serie A champions AC Milan failed with a January swoop for the Cameroonian.

A figure of at least £30m would likely be required to prise him away from La Machine de Guerre, but given the affluence of Newcastle's owners, a bid could indeed be forthcoming following the conclusion of the campaign.

Who is Carlos Baleba?

Having sent scouts to watch the prospect play, it appears Howe and co are enamoured with the skillset of this budding midfielder, who has impressed during his breakout season in France.

Having made 18 appearances across all competitions, including 12 in the league, Baleba's performances have already left him lauded as a “future star” by journalist Graeme Bailey.

According to Sofascore, the starlet has averaged 0.6 shots per Ligue 1 match, assuredly completing 84% of his passes and 0.9 tackles per game, also completing an impressive 61% of his dribbles.

Considering the level of composure needed to flourish in the Premier League, such precision in Baleba's passing play at the maiden stage of his career certainly belies his inexperience, and should he nurture this skill set, the gen could become one of the most feared forces from the centre in European football under Howe's coaching.

Almiron scored once in 30 Premier League games last season and has racked up ten in 24 this term, which illustrates the excellent work that the manager can do on the training pitch and shows that the English boss could be perfect for Baleba's development.

The "impressive" gem, as dubbed by journalist Andres Ramos, would slot right into a burgeoning outfit that has cast aside previous fears of relegation. Last term, United were battling to stave off fears of the drop zone before a monumental turnaround in the second phase of the season eradicated such concerns - with Newcastle indeed now boasting just three losses from 24 league matches this year and reaching the Carabao Cup final to illuminate the rise.

Lille team-mate Remy Cabella - formerly on Newcastle's books - even waxed lyrical about the precocious youth, calling him a "monster" for his remarkable strength and physicality that could continue to blossom as he grows into his skin over the coming years.

With a growing pool of outfits vying for Baleba's name, the Magpies would be prudent to swoop quickly and ensure that a deal is tied up before his talent expands both his value and the interest in his services.

And while £30m might appear steep for a player so early into their career, he might just end up being the next big thing, based on the impressive start to his young career, spearheading Newcastle's ascension to prominence over the coming era of football.