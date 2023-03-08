Newcastle United are reportedly eyeing up a move for out-of-favour Manchester United captain, Harry Maguire, with the Englishman looking destined for a summer exit from Old Trafford.

What's the latest on Maguire to Newcastle?

According to 90min, the Magpies are believed to be 'monitoring' the 30-year-old's current situation at the Theatre of Dreams, with the report outlining that the 53-cap brute is set to be up for grabs at the end of the season.

The piece suggests that while the Red Devils would prefer an immediate permanent exit for the Three Lions star, Erik ten Hag and co could be inclined to accept a loan departure, provided that temporary move leads to a sale later down the line.

Newcastle sporting director Dan Ashworth may well have competition in his bid to land the experienced defender as the report notes that a 'number of Premier League clubs' are interested in his signature, with any deal set to cost significantly less than the £80m that was paid to prise the Sheffield-born titan from Leicester City back in 2019.

Who could be Newcastle's next Botman?

There is no getting away from what has been a difficult season for Maguire under Ten Hag, with the £190k-per-week man having been restricted to just five top-flight starts to date, having lost his regular role in the side following the 4-0 loss to Brentford in August.

As the Red Devils' recent 7-0 drubbing showcased, however, Maguire has not been the sole defensive villain at his current side this term, with the one-time Hull City ace having sat out that thrashing at Anfield.

It could be that the defensive "monster" - as previously lauded by journalist Liam Canning - is simply in need of a fresh start in order to recapture his form, having arguably been hampered by the pressure of his exorbitant price tag in recent years.

The hope for Eddie Howe and co will be that the towering asset can replicate the displays he has shown for his country on Tyneside, having been lauded as a "fantastic leader" by teammate Kieran Trippier after playing his part in England's surge to the quarter-finals at the World Cup last year.

It will also be of note for Howe that the central defender is said to share a number of stylistic and statistical similarities with current Newcastle ace, Sven Botman, according to FBref, with that boding well for the impact that Maguire can make in the northeast.

Not only do the pair offer a real imposing presence due to their respective 6 foot 4 frames, but their likeness is also showcased by the threat that they oppose in attack, with Maguire ranking in the top 11% among his European peers for touches in the opposition penalty area, while Botman ranks in the top 6% in that regard.

Equally, the latter man has made six progressive carries and recorded three progressive passes in the league so far this season, while Maguire has racked up five progressive carries and two progressive passes in that time, showcasing the duo's ability to play out from the back.

With Botman having already made a "huge difference" since his summer arrival from Lille - according to journalist Josh Bunting - it would seemingly be a real masterstroke to be able to secure something of a clone for the Dutchman in the form of the Man United skipper.

The signing of the struggling figure may not be a universally popular one among Magpies supporters, although that comparison to Botman should showcase the benefits of Ashworth pursuing a deal this summer.