Presenter and YouTuber Steve Wraith has mooted a possible transfer for James Ward-Prowse as Newcastle United may have missed out on James Maddison.

What's the word on James Ward-Prowse to Newcastle?

Maddison has long been a target for the Magpies and a bid reported to be in the region of £50m even went in for him last summer.

However, it wasn't accepted then and the winter window has been and passed and still Maddison remains where he is. Judging from their past interest, though, Newcastle may well still be keen on landing that sort of player.

Perhaps then, if they can't land that target, they may look to move for Southampton captain Ward-Prowse instead. While speaking on NUFC Matters, the host certainly seemed to think it would be a good idea.

Indeed, Wraith said: “James Ward-Prowse, he's a talented, talented guy. It's another one which could cost big bucks, but another one I'd like to see.

"James Maddison, maybe that ship has sailed. Two windows have gone and we've been linked with him but no movement whatsoever."

Should Newcastle sign Maddison or Ward-Prowse?

There was actually talk that Eddie Howe and co would try and plot a move for Ward-Prowse this January, and while a move never occurred, that may suggest the midfielder is on the club's radar.

Seeing as both the Saints' man and Maddison are both England international midfielders in their 20s, who are exceptional at set-pieces, it's not hard to see why they are comparable targets.

With 17 Premier League free-kick goals to his name, Ward-Prowse is just one shy of David Beckham's record. Maddison, however, has eight in the top flight, and with 15 across the span of his career, he's pretty handy from dead-ball situations, too.

Still, the Southampton captain previously had a £75m price tag on his head so he won't come cheap if Newcastle really do want a transfer this summer.