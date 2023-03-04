TalkSport presenter Tony Cascarino has claimed that Mason Mount would "fit really well" into the Newcastle United team amid uncertainty over the player's future.

What's the latest on Mason Mount and NUFC?

It seems as though the Englishman could well be leaving Chelsea this summer with his contract set to expire in 2024 and no new terms close to being agreed upon.

As a result, a number of top Premier League teams – such as Liverpool Manchester United and Manchester City – have been linked with the midfielder.

However, while speaking on TalkSport, Cascarino seemed to think Newcastle would be a great option for both parties as he mooted a future transfer.

He said (5:55): "Mason Mount will have more than Liverpool chasing him. There'll be a number of clubs, who will be very interested in taking him – in Europe and in this country.

He continued: "Well, if you were Newcastle, would you want to get a player like him?

"If you want to get higher and get bigger and become more of a Champions League team, I think Mason Mount would fit really well into the way Newcastle play."

Would Mount even join Newcastle?

While in the past, it would have been hard for a club like Newcastle to compete with Liverpool and other top English sides for a player like Mount.

However, the Saudi-based investment in the club means such transfers can now be talked about in a more realistic sense. The Magpies could certainly afford to match and possible surpass any wage offers that come in for the Englishman.

What's more, if Eddie Howe and co can cling on to a Champions League spot, they would certainly be an interesting prospect for Mount – who might not be playing in that competition with Chelsea or Liverpool next season as the two teams face an uphill battle to finish in the top four.

Seeing as Mount has already won Europe's biggest club prize, his experience certainly would be great in helping the Magpies establish themselves at such a level.