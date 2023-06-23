Newcastle United will continue to work on a deal to sign Leicester City's talismanic midfielder James Maddison, claims journalist Rudy Galetti.

The Magpies look set to bolster their squad as they prepare for their upcoming Champions League campaign.

Newcastle United transfer news - What's the latest on James Maddison?

Despite the relegation of Leicester City last season, Maddison has been attracting interest from some of the biggest clubs in the Premier League this window, notably Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal and Newcastle United.

According to the Telegraph, the newly rich Newcastle have placed the playmaker 'at the top' of their wish list this summer, but claims of the club being front-runners are 'premature'.

The Foxes are said to have put a £60m price tag on their prized asset, which is considerably more than many expected, with the fee initially reported to be only £40m by the Athletic earlier this month.

With FFP a concern for Newcastle, the only other player linked with a move to St James Park is AC Milan star Sandro Tonali, who is set for a medical with the club in the coming days, per Fabrizio Romano.

What has Rudy Galetti said about James Maddison and Newcastle United?

Galetti was keen to point out that despite all the recent talk about Tonali, the "main target" for the Magpies has always been, and still is, James Maddison.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, he said: "Newcastle don't give up for James Madison and today he remains the main target to strengthen the midfield. The Magpies are willing to pay around €40-45 million (£34-38 million) plus add-ons to convince Leicester and Tottenham are on his track as well."

Would James Maddison be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Despite the Foxes' relegation from the Premier League last season, Maddsion had a great campaign himself.

According to WhoScored, the 5 foot 9 maestro averaged an excellent rating of 7.24 across his 30 games last term.

His former boss, Brendan Rodgers, was clearly impressed by his exploits as he lauded his star midfielder upon his inclusion in England's World Cup Squad, saying:

"He's a fantastic player, one of the best in the Premier League."

His underlying numbers back up the sentiments of the Northern Irishman.

According to FBref, who compare players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the Leicester man sits in the top 1% of midfielders for non-penalty goals, total shots, assists, expected assists, shot-creating actions and touches in the opposition's penalty area, all per 90.

If Eddie Howe can land the Englishman and pair him with the tenacious Tonali, Newcastle could have one of the best midfields in the Premier League.