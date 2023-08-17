Highlights Newcastle United are engaged in advanced talks to sign Lewis Hall, an exciting left-back prospect, in a deal worth around £30m.

Newcastle United are in "advanced talks" to sign an exciting young prospect for £30m, described as "quality" and as possessing "the levels" to thrive in the Premier League, per Sky Sports reporter Mark McAdam.

Newcastle United news - What's the latest?

The good news keeps coming for the Toon this year. First, Eddie Howe managed to get his side into the Champions League - a competition the club hasn't played in for over two decades - and then the owners did their part by sanctioning some brilliant summer signings.

Whilst all the arrivals to the Northeast have been good additions to the squad, the attention has understandably gone to Italian international and former AC Milan midfielder Sandro Tonali who moved to St James' Park in a deal worth around £55m.

The Italian's arrival was a real statement of intent from the Magpies, letting the rest of the league know they weren't going anywhere anytime soon.

Harvey Barnes and Tino Livramento soon followed, but The Magpies boss hasn't been shy about announcing his desire for more reinforcements, telling the press after the team's opening day win:

"We're hoping for one more [signing], no guarantee, but we will fight to the end to strengthen."

Well, it looks like the former Bournemouth boss will be getting his wish as the club have entered into "advanced talks" with Chelsea over their exciting left-back, Lewis Hall, per Sky Sports Mark McAdam.

He explained the situation on Sky Sports News (via Football Daily), saying:

"Newcastle and Chelsea are in advanced talks with regards to a deal for the left-back Lewis Hall. This is just reaching us here at Sky Sports News at the moment. We understand a fee in the region of £30m is being discussed and that this deal is edging closer.

"There is still work to do on the fee, the structure of payments and the potential add-ons."

How good is Lewis Hall?

Despite being just 18 years old and making just 12 senior appearances for Chelsea in all competitions, the slough-born youngster looks like he could be the real deal.

Former Blues interim boss Frank Lampard was clearly impressed by the young prospect, saying back in May:

"In terms of quality on the ball, that's really clear. In terms of quality, if you see him with the ball and the things he can do, he's got the levels."

His underlying numbers are also impressive for such an inexperienced player and suggest that were he given more regular playing time, he could develop into a genuinely excellent full-back.

According to FBref, which compares players in a similar position across Europe's top five leagues, the "quality" Cobham graduate sits in the top 1% of full-backs for expected assists, the top 4% for total shots, the top 5% for shot-creating actions and tackles, the top 6% for touches in the opposition's penalty area, the top 8% for non-penalty expected goals and the top 10% for interceptions, all per 90.

If the Toon can get this deal over the line in the coming days, then the reported £30m price tag could look like a genuine bargain in the seasons to come if he can fulfil his potential.