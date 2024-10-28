Newcastle United are believed to be keen on signing an "exciting" player who has already displayed his creativity this season, according to an update from journalist Alan Nixon.

Latest Newcastle news

The Magpies lost 2-1 away to Chelsea in the Premier League on Sunday afternoon, leaving them sitting 12th in the table, but it was a far from disappointing showing from Eddie Howe's men. Away from the on-pitch action, Newcastle continue to be linked with new signings, following a summer transfer window that seemingly left both Paul Mitchell and Howe dissatisfied with the lack of incomings.

One player who has emerged as a potential option is Barcelona attacker Ferran Torres, who has fallen down the pecking order at the Camp Nou, following the excellent form of Lamine Yamal, Raphinha and Robert Lewandowski this season. The Spaniard is seen as a January target and has experience of the Premier League, having played for Manchester City in the past.

Newcastle are also thought to be battling Tottenham for the signing of Middlesbrough midfielder Hayden Hackney, with the 22-year-old a talented young player who has started all 12 of his side's Championship matches in 2024/25 to date, scoring twice for good measure.

Newcastle eyeing move for "exciting" Championship ace

According to Nixon on Patreon [via Football League World], Newcastle are among the clubs interested in signing West Brom youngster Tom Fellows in the January transfer window.

It is claimed that Everton have sent scouts to watch the 21-year-old in action, perhaps suggesting that they are looking the strongest in the race to snap him up currently, but the Magpies are providing competition, along with the likes of Crystal Palace, Southampton and Ipswich Town.

Planning for the long-term future is something that Newcastle constantly have to be thinking about, even though supporters will understandably want big names who are at their peak, too, and Fellows looks like a great option.

The West Brom midfielder has already registered five assists in 10 Championship starts this season, outlining his creativity, while former England international Carlton Palmer has said of him: “He had his breakthrough into the first-team in the last 12 months, and he is an exciting player who is potentially going to have a fantastic future and is going to go up in valuation."

Fellows has won two caps for England Under-20s in the past, showing that he has been considered a highly-rated young player throughout his career, and he is a footballer who should only go from strength to strength in the coming years.

West Brom will understandably be desperate to retain the services of a prized asset with a high ceiling, but the lure of the Premier League is great, meaning his head could easily be turned by a move there. Newcastle are the biggest of the clubs being linked with him, hopefully giving them the edge in the battle to acquire his signature.