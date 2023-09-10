Newcastle United have brought a new exciting youngster into the fold under Eddie Howe despite the transfer window being closed, as per reports.

What's the latest Newcastle news?

According to Football Insider, Newcastle United midfielder Bruno Guimaraes is close to signing a new deal at St James' Park that would make him the highest-paid player in club history.

The report states that the new deal will be worth around £200k-a-week and will also put an end to speculation linking Guimaraes with moves to the likes of Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid. No release clause will be present in the Brazil international's new contract as the Saudi Public Investment Fund have refused to include them in any negotiations since taking over in the North East.

In some international break-themed news involving the Magpies, Newcastle United winger Harvey Barnes is considering changing his international allegiance from England to Scotland after being snubbed once again by Gareth Southgate, as per The Times.

Barnes is eligible through his grandparents and could opt to work under former Newcastle United assistant Steve Clarke, who is in charge of the Scottish national side. Scotland stand on the brink of securing EURO 2024 qualification following a run of five wins from their first five group fixtures, as per Sky Sports.

In a separate piece from Football Insider, it has been revealed that Fabian Schar could be handed a new contract at Newcastle United, with his current terms set to run out at the end of this campaign.

Former Bournemouth boss Howe is keen to keep hold of Schar despite being in the market for another central defender in the summer. Crystal Palace's Joachim Anderson was targeted by the Magpies and it is believed that the Eagles threw out a late deadline day bid for the Denmark international worth over £30 million.

Who have Newcastle signed?

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has taken to social media platform X to share that Newcastle United have brought in a new talent despite the transfer window closing in England. Romano stated:

"Official, completed. Talented 2007 born winger Trevan Sanusi joins Newcastle from Birmingham City. Newcastle won competition to sign Sanusi as more than five clubs were involved in the race."

Trevan Sanusi, who has been described as a "really exciting young player" by Birmingham boss John Eustace, has yet to make a senior appearance in his career; however, he has trained with Birmingham City's first-team on several occasions and has a growing reputation as a rising star in the English game.

What now for Newcastle?

Newcastle United will wait for the rest of the international break to play out before returning to action next weekend on September 16th against Brentford in the Premier League.

In the summer, CaughtOffside claimed that Newcastle were rebuffed in an approach to try and bring in Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella; however, he could be available for around £77 million next year.

Football Insider report that Newcastle United may look to expand their portfolio abroad by purchasing a top-division Belgian club and they have already held talks about the possibility of doing so.

Bournemouth's Lloyd Kelly is on the radar at St James' Park and could be courted in January as a potential addition to Howe's defensive ranks, so it could be a bust few months for the Magpies.