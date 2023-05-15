Newcastle United are among the score of top European outfits interested in a move for Napoli talisman Victor Osimhen this summer.

Ending their 30-year wait for the Scudetto after drawing against Udinese earlier this month, Napoli have returned to the throne of Italian football after manager Luciano Spalletti's success in crafting a refined and robust side.

Leading the line, Nigerian striker Osimhen's clinical brilliance was one of the central components to the triumph, scoring 28 goals and providing five assists from 36 appearances across all competitions this season, with journalist Ben Bocsak hailing him as part of an "immortal" group in the football-fervoured city.

According to Italian outlet Corrierre dello Sport (via Paisley Gates), Magpies manager Eddie Howe and technical director Dan Ashworth are enamoured with the 24-year-old forward's skill set and are poised to rival the interest of the likes of Liverpool, Manchester United, Chelsea, Real Madrid, and Bayern Munich for his signature.

After such emphatic success this season, I Partenopei are hardly going to allow one of their most coveted assets to waltz away from the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona for cheap, with staggering figures of €160m (£140m) touted for his name.

Should Newcastle sign Osimhen?

The Little Donkeys can stand strong in their resolve, but such an exorbitant monetary demand is hardly an unconquerable buffer for the most prominent of European outfits, who bide their time like lions homing in on prey before swiping for one of the continent's most devastating gems.

And Newcastle could indeed be the biggest lion in the pride; following the £300m PIF takeover of the club in October 2021, United have soared towards the forefront of the Premier League and navigated away from the obscurity of the lower levels of the division.

After confidently staving off the early relegation threat last term, Howe's Toon now perch in third place in the top flight with just three matches to play, four points ahead of fifth-placed Liverpool, and with Champions League football ostensibly on the cards, a devastating new talisman could indeed cement the newfound stature.

As per FBref, the £93k-per-week phenom ranks among the top 2% of forwards across Europe's top five leagues for rate of non-penalty goals and the top 3% for touches in the attacking box per 90, illustrating his devastating and sustained impact in and around the opposing area.

The "machine", as he has been described by renowned journalist Mina Rzouki, is also listed as a comparable player to Newcastle forward Callum Wilson, who has been a revelation this season with his goalscoring efficacy.

The 31-year-old has scored 17 goals and served four assists from just 19 starting appearances in the Premier League this term, immensely effective for his side in maintaining a consistent focal point in the offence.

As impressive as he has been, the £46k-per-week gem's contract is set for expiry at the end of next season, and as he is not getting any younger, bolstering the ranks with a signing in Osimhen of the highest calibre could secure a future steeped in success at St. James' Park.