Newcastle United have cemented the foundation of a lasting dynasty under the tutelage of Eddie Howe this season, and could now complete a league-shattering signing by pulling off a deal for Real Madrid phenom Vinicius Junior.

According to Spanish sources, Newcastle are joined by Liverpool and Manchester United in their interest in the Brazilian whiz, who would possibly command a fee as tall as €200m (£174m) to prise him away from Los Blancos' clutches.

The 22-year-old is one of football's hottest commodities and has been integral in Madrid's illustrious success over the past several seasons, and procuring his signature could be the perfect way for Newcastle to stamp their authority after a tremendous campaign that will see them return to the Champions League next term.

Indeed, the Magpies have qualified for the competition for the first time in two decades, and following the PIF takeover in October 2021, now boast an opulence to give St James' Park a palatial feel, one that could entice someone of Vinicius Junior's ilk into joining.

How good is Vinicius Jr.?

When Real Madrid signed 16-year-old forward Vinicius Junior from Brazilian outfit Flamengo for £38m in 2018, several eyebrows arched skyward after such a heavy sum was spent on a player still within their formative years.

However, the 21-cap menace has now forged 224 appearances for the Spanish giants, winning the Champions League, two La Liga titles and the Copa del Rey.

This season, Vinicius has scored 23 goals and supplied 21 assists from 54 appearances, confirming his stature as a "top player" and the "catalyst" for his outfit, as lauded by Daniel Sturridge.

The threat that the £348k-per-week gem would cultivate on Tyneside is a terrifying prospect for the rest of the Premier League, with the flanker ranking among the top 8% of positional peers over the past year for non-penalty goals, the top 8% for assists, the top 1% for progressive carries and the top 1% for successful take-ons per 90, also demonstrating his driving prowess by ranking among the top 1% for touches in the attacking box per 90, as per FBref.

He would, quite candidly, be the ultimate upgrade on Magpies wide-man Allan Saint-Maximin, whose future on Tyneside yields a more tenuous link by the week as the forthcoming transfer market opens its stalls.

Saint-Maximin is a fleet-footed winger and an enigmatic figure, but has scored only once from 30 appearances this season, starting just 11 times in the Premier League.

It goes without saying that Vinicius Junior would bring a somewhat more direct threat than his French counterpart, concurrently enriching the Toon ranks with his guile and aura as a superlative force.

His signing would embody the shifting of the wind, the changing of direction and the navigation toward prominence and silverware - securing Newcastle's ascension to the forefront of the global game.