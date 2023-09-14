Here we at Football FanCast are going to delve into the rich history of Newcastle United vs Brentford. Okay, it's not that rich - we're only talking about 16 games here - but it does promise to be a very interesting fixture in the Premier League this season.

Just what can we expect when the two teams clash at St James's Park, though? Even if the history isn't exactly thorough, we're going to have a look at what's come before - and how these two teams match up.

Newcastle vs Brentford: What's their head-to-head record?

As we mentioned above, there are only 16 previous fixtures between these two. They first met back in 1934 when the two teams were in the Second Division together. In fact, the majority of meetings have come in England's second tier.

Since then, they've met in four different competitions - Premier League, Championship, FA Cup and EFL Cup. It likely won't shock anyone, either, to learn that it's Newcastle who boast the superior record.

It's quite a dominant record, actually. The Magpies have won 11 of the 16 fixtures, losing just four to Brentford. Only once have we seen a draw, too.

Newcastle wins 11 Draws 1 Brentford wins 4

Newcastle vs Brentford: What's the record at St. James's Park?

Again, not a shock that Newcastle have a pretty dominant home record here. The Magpies have hosted Brentford on eight occasions, winning six and drawing just once.

It's worth mentioning, too, that the sole defeat to the Bees came in that debut fixture back in 1934. Brentford won 5-2 in Newcastle the very first time these two met - but haven't really come close to replicating that one ever since.

The only draw was, funnily enough, in another 'first'. It was the first time they came head to head in the top flight, with their 2021 game finishing 3-3 at Newcastle.

Other than those two games, though, this one has been all Newcastle.

Newcastle wins 8 Draws 1 Brentford wins 1

Newcastle vs Brentford: What's the record at Brentford?

Well, it's positive - but hardly to the extent of Newcastle's own home record. Again, there have been eight fixtures here and Brentford have won the majority of them.

Five, in total, but they have suffered three defeats to Newcastle at home. In what's a bad omen for this season, too, two of those defeats have come in the only Premier League meetings at Brentford.

They did manage to beat the Magpies at home in the EFL Cup back in 2020/21, their first Premier League season. Other than that, though, those defeats at home have come in the last three league meetings, dating back to a Championship fixture in 2017.

Newcastle wins 3 Draws 0 Brentford wins 3

Newcastle vs Brentford: What's their league record?

As we mentioned earlier, this isn't historically a top-flight fixture. Most of the games have actually come in the second tier, be it the old Second Division or the renamed Championship.

12 of the 16 games have come in league competition and eight of those were in that second tier. Add those to the four top-flight games and you get, once again, a dominant Newcastle record.

They've won eight of the 12, losing just three times - all in the Championship. In fact, two of those league defeats came in the very first two fixtures between the clubs, all the way back in 1934/35.

In other words, this has been a very, very good fixture for Newcastle over the last 80 years. They've only lost one league fixture since 1935 and even that was in 1948.

Newcastle wins 8 Draws 1 Brentford wins 3

Newcastle vs Brentford: What's their record in the cups?

These two have met on four occasions in the cups, spread evenly across the FA Cup and the EFL Cup. And, once again, the record reflects very well on Newcastle.

Their first cup meeting was back in the 1938/39 season. That saw them compete in an FA Cup third-round tie, with the Magpies winning 2-0 away from home. They wouldn't meet again in a knockout game until 1955, however - but it was Newcastle who won that one, too.

Since then, the EFL Cup has hosted the cup fixtures between the two. They met in the second round back in 2001/02 - a time where Brentford were massive underdogs compared to their Champions League-chasing hosts. However, this one went to extra-time before the Magpies eventually saw off the Bees 4-1.

And then, finally, we get a modern-day, relevant fixture. They met in an EFL Cup quarter-final in 2020/21 and Brentford got their sole cup victory over Newcastle - 1-0 at home.

Newcastle wins 3 Draws 0 Brentford wins 1

Newcastle vs Brentford: Which team has the most goals?

Both teams have a solid goal record in this fixture - though, as you might have guessed, one of the two has it much better.

Across 16 fixtures, Newcastle have score 36 times, meaning they average over two goals per game here. That's a very impressive record, making Brentford's 22 look pretty meager in comparison.

In the second tier, things are actually very close. Newcastle have 15 in eight fixtures, Brentford have 13. But that's not the case when we're just looking at Premier League fixtures.

Newcastle have 12 in their four meetings, meaning they average exactly three goals per game. That's a massive average and one you rarely see - but we are only talking about four games. Brentford have five in that span, which is far more inline with what you'd expect.

Newcastle goals 36 Brentford goals 22

Newcastle vs Brentford: What are the record wins?

Newcastle's record win in this fixture has been achieved twice. It's 5-1 - something they did in 1992/93 as well as 2022/23.

The former was in the Championship, then known as 'Division One'. It was actually the first year of the Premier League and Newcastle would win the second tier and earn promotion - Brentford, in contrast, were relegated.

Lee Clark scored twice in the 5-1 win, while Rob Lee, Paul Bracewell and David Kelly also found the net for the Magpies.

As for the most recent one, well that was just last year. Bruno Guimarães and Jacob Murphy opened the scoring before Ivan Toney pulled one back from the spot. A second Bruno goal restored the lead, though, before Miguel Almirón and an Ethan Pinnock own-goal wrapped things up.

Now, Brentford don't boast a 5-1 win. The most they've ever won by in this fixture is three - something they've done twice in 5-2 and 3-0 results. However, these were also the very first meetings between the two clubs and came during the 1933/34 season.

They're not fixtures you can easily find data on - our usual source doesn't actually have the names of Brentford's scorers. They definitely did happen, though, even if we're talking pre-Second World War.

Newcastle vs Brentford: What are the last five results?

Brentford's first top-flight promotion in 2021 kick started a Premier League record between these two and so their last five results are all very recent. We've only seen four top-flight games, then, and it's been a particularly comfortable spell for Newcastle, who were transformed into a European side in that time.

The very first game finished 3-3 at Newcastle, but since then, the Magpies have won 2-0, 5-1 and 2-1. They've averaged three goals per game against the Bees, too, completely avoiding defeat.

There was one cup game in the last five. Brentford hosted Newcastle in an EFL Cup quarter-final, winning 1-0 in the 2020/21 season. It's not all been bleak, then.

Brentford 1-0 Newcastle - 2020/21 EFL Cup

Newcastle 3-3 Brentford - 2021/22 Premier League

Brentford 0-2 Newcastle - 2021/22 Premier League

Newcastle 5-1 Brentford - 2022/23 Premier League

Brentford 1-2 Newcastle - 2022/23 Premier League

Newcastle vs Brentford: How have they started the season?

Well, we say it would take something special and on paper it would, but the table suggests differently. In fact, if you had no other information, you'd pick Brentford as favourites.

They sit in 8th place and are one of six sides yet to taste defeats in the Premier League. Now, admittedly, three of their four games have finished in draws. They're the only team to take points off of Tottenham Hotspur, though, while they smashed Fulham 3-0 at Craven Cottage last month.

Newcastle, in comparison, are 14th and have lost their last three games. They started spectacularly, battering Aston Villa 5-1 at home. Since then, though, they narrowly lost to Manchester City and suffered a devastating late comeback to lose at home to 10-man Liverpool. Most worryingly is that Brighton comfortably beat them 3-1 in their latest fixture - and the Magpies' lone goal was a 92nd-minute consolation.

Contrasting fortunes, then, that makes this a relatively big game for both sides. One is looking to make a real statement, the other desperately needs to get on track.

Newcastle vs Brentford: When is it?

Newcastle host Brentford on Saturday, September 16th at 17:30 UK time. It'll be the fifth Premier League fixture between the two and one that both sides can make a statement in.

The hosts need to bounce back after a terrible run of form that has seen them lose three on the bounce. Brentford, in contrast, will want to continue their unbeaten start and show that they can compete against Champions League sides this season.