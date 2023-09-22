Sheffield United resume their Premier League return by hosting Champions League side Newcastle United at Bramall Lane on Sunday afternoon. And Football FanCast has everything you need to know about the fixture as the two teams prepare to meet in the Premier League.

Both sides now have five games under their belt in the 2023/24 Premier League campaign as the table begins to take some shape after a hectic opening month of the new season.

And both clubs will feel it has not been the easiest of starts to the league campaign with Sheffield United having only racked up a single point thus far and Newcastle tallying six points to their name.

This Sunday's meeting in South Yorkshire will provide both clubs an opportunity to truly get their season up and running, but how does the history book reflect on this fixture from years gone by?

Sheffield United vs Newcastle: What's their head-to-head record?

Meetings between these two clubs go all the way back to the 1893/94 campaign when they met in the FA Cup. And it was the Toon who came out on top in the fixture with a 2-0 win to see them through to the second round.

Over the years, these two sides have met 127 times across all competitions with the large majority (96) of those games coming in the English top flight.

Across the 127 meetings, the points have been shared out fairly evenly over their history, but it is the Blades who have edged it with 50 wins to Newcastle's 48. For those counting, that leaves 29 draws between these two sides.

Sheffield United wins 50 Draws 29 Newcastle wins 48

Sheffield United vs Newcastle: What's their record at Sheffield United?

Home advantage is a term which is passed about in football and in the case of Sheffield United, in this fixture, it certainly seems to be real.

Indeed, playing at Bramall Lane, the Blades have held a real advantage against the Tyneside club having won 37 of their 62 clashes.

The Blades have also been able to hold Newcastle to a draw on 15 occasions which means the Magpies have only been able to leave South Yorkshire with a victory in 10 of their 62 visits.

Sheffield United wins 37 Draws 15 Newcastle wins 10

Sheffield United vs Newcastle: What's their record at Newcastle?

However, the same can also be said for the Magpies when they are playing against the Blades on home soil.

It is a very similar story on Tyneside with Newcastle holding the advantage having also won 37 times against the Blades.

The pair have faced it off 64 times at St. James' Park across all competitions, and the Blades have only been able to make the journey back down to South Yorkshire on 13 occasions - leaving 14 draws between them on Tyneside.

Sheffield United wins 13 Draws 14 Newcastle wins 37

Sheffield United vs Newcastle: What's their Premier League record?

The majority of the meetings between these two sides have come in the English top flight with 96 games in the history books.

Across those 96 games, there has not been a whole lot to separate these two sides with the Blades holding a narrow advantage with three more victories (38) than Newcastle over the years (35).

There have also been 23 draws between these two sides with the first meeting in the top flight coming all the way back in the 1898/99 campaign which saw the two share the points in a 2-2 draw.

However, it is worth mentioning there have only been eight meetings between the two in the Premier League - as we know it today. Indeed, since 1992, these sides have met eight times in which the Toon have edged with five wins to Sheffield United's three - with no draws being held.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle: Which team has the most goals?

There has not been much between these two sides over their history and that can be seen through the number of goals scored by each side in their meetings.

Sheffield United have edged the results with slightly more wins than the Toon in this fixture, however, it is the Magpies who have scored the most goals over the years.

Indeed, the Blades have been able to find the back of the net 177 times over the course of the 127 games played out between the two sides. But, it is Newcastle who have scored the most with a slightly higher return with 188 goals.

This means, in total, there have been 365 goals scored by these sides in their 127 meetings which is a return of just under three goals per game.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle: What happened in last season's fixtures? Given the Blades earned promotion back to the Premier League last season, there was no meeting between the two sides.

However, you do not have to go too far back to find their last clashes with the pair meeting back in the 2020/21 Premier League campaign. The last time these two sides battled it out, Newcastle were able to seal the points in a narrow 1-0 victory at St. James' Park.

Indeed, it was Joe Willock's goal which proved the difference between the two sides. But in their earlier meeting at Bramall Lane, it was the Blades who were able to secure the points - also in a 1-0 victory - through a Billy Sharp penalty in the final 20 minutes of the game.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle: What is Callum Wilson's record?

Callum Wilson has played against the Blades five times over his career; in which the 31-year-old has only been on the winning side on one occasion.

However, it is worth mentioning only one of those five games has come whilst wearing the black and white shirt of Newcastle. Indeed, he missed one of their meetings in the 2020/21 campaign through injury and played his other four games during his time at Bournemouth and Coventry City.

During those games for Coventry and for the Cherries, Wilson has been able to find the back of the net, but his only appearance for the Magpies ended in defeat.

The Englishman has made an impressive start to the campaign with three goals in his first five games, however, he will be hoping to find himself on the winning side for what would be just the second time against the Blades.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle: What is Sheffield United's biggest win?

The Blades hold the most victories out of the two sides in this fixture and over the course of their history, they have also notched up some impressive wins.

Indeed, the Blades have won on multiple occasions by a four-goal margin with a 5-1 victory back in the 1935/36 campaign one of their most notable results. Alongside that is a 6-2 victory over the Toon coming in the 1954/55 campaign.

However, their 5-0 win over Newcastle in the 1913/14 FA Cup was the Blades' biggest win with a five-goal margin as they advanced through to the second round of the game's oldest cup competition.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle: What is Newcastle's biggest win?

Similarly to the Blades, the Magpies have also enjoyed some considerable victories in this fixture. It was only three years ago since the Magpies enjoyed an emphatic 3-0 win over Shefffield United in the Premier League with goals from Allan Saint-Maximin, Matt Ritchie and Joelinton sealing the points.

But this was not their biggest win. In fact, the Magpies have won by significant margins on multiple occasions, however, their biggest win against the Blades came all the way back in the 1937/38 campaign when both sides were playing the Second Division. The Toon ran out 6-0 victors in front of their own fans.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle: What are the recent results?

As a result of the Blades playing a lot of their recent football in the Championship, the last five league meetings between these sides is spread out over the last 16 years.

Indeed, four of the last five meetings have come in the last four years with the Blades playing in the Premier League over the 2019/20 and 2020/21 campaigns.

In that time, the Toon were able to seal the points in three of the four meetings in which the Blades were not even able to find the back of the net. However, there has been one victory for Sheffield United in their recent meetings and you only have to go back to 2020 for that when they were able to take the points in a narrow 1-0 victory at Bramall Lane.

Sheffield United vs Newcastle: When is it?

The Magpies will make the journey to South Yorkshire on Sunday for the late kick-off (16:30 BST) of the weekend. Newcastle come into the game having played on Tuesday evening in their return to the Champions League away to AC Milan.

Paul Heckingbottom's men may have a bitter taste still left in their mouths after three points were snatched away from them in the dying minutes of injury time on the weekend following two late goals from Tottenham Hotspur.

It is a game which both sides will surely be eyeing up as a huge opportunity to get three points on the board and truly kickstart their campaign after turbulent starts.