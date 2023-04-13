Newcastle United have been linked with a potential move for the Crystal Palace winger, and soon-to-be free agent, Wilfried Zaha ahead of the summer window.

Do Newcastle want to sign Zaha?

The Ivorian winger is set to become a free agent over the summer window when his contract with the Eagles expires after an eight-year stint with the club.

And it has been reported the Tyneside club may be one of the clubs who potentially look at the 30-year-old as a possible option for the summer.

However, they are not expected to be alone in the potential pursuit of the Ivorian as the likes of West Ham United have also been credited with interest.

And it seems as if lucrative offers could be on the table from Saudi Arabia for the Palace winger with one of the country's main clubs said to be eyeing him up.

The report linking the Toon to Zaha suggests the winger is keen to test himself in Europe which could certainly be possible at St. James' Park on the back of their impressive 2022/23 campaign to date.

However, speaking on the Everything Is Black & White podcast, journalist Aaron Stokes has urged Eddie Howe and Dan Ashworth to stay away from the 30-year-old:

(1:10) "I think I'm going to be the majority when I say this and that just, for me, he just doesn't do it for me. Far too moany. Honestly, the moaniest player I've ever seen in the Premier League.

"I just don't think I could get behind the deal. Fair play it's a free transfer, he's done wonders in that Palace for years who have always lacked a striker and have always lacked any attacking threat.

"He's always been the standout but for me, I just think for that type of player I wouldn't be going anywhere near it."

Would Zaha be a good addition to the squad?

Reports would suggest the Toon are looking to add to their options out wide with links already being established with the Leicester City wide man, Harvey Barnes.

But this is a position where Newcastle are fairly well stocked at with the likes of Allan Saint-Maximin and Anthony Gordon battling it out for the starting spot on the left.

There will have to be major questions asked as to whether the £130k-per-week ace would be willing to move to a club where he would not necessarily be the first-choice winger.

Saint-Maximin has impressed over recent weeks and the Magpies spent big on Gordon, so there would be no easy way into Howe's starting XI for the Ivorian.

In comparison to Saint-Maximin, Zaha has offered a similar output in attack with eight goal contributions for the Ivorian and six for the current Newcastle ace (via FBref).

However, the majority of Zaha's involvements have come from scoring, whereas, Saint-Maximin has specialised in providing the goals for his teammates.

Former Newcastle boss Alan Pardew said Zaha has the "fastest feet" he's ever seen, however, Saint-Maximin has actually returned a higher success rate in taking on his man this season.

Perhaps Zaha could break his way into the Newcastle starting XI, but it does feel as if it could stir the pot on Tyneside if they are to bring in another big name winger.