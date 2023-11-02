One of the most impressive aspects of the PIF takeover of Newcastle United back in 2021, besides the team's obvious improvement in the Premier League table, was the new ownership's willingness to plan for the future by bringing in young and hungry players to the first team.

The likes of Alexander Isak, Anthony Gordon, Sandro Tonali, Sven Botman, Lewis Hall and Tino Livramento were signed for big money but are all still quite raw and it is Eddie Howe's job to try and develop each one into a top player.

However, the Magpies also astutely acquired a few youngsters over the past eighteen months who perhaps are not quite as ready for the limelight right now but could prove to be bargains in the near future. Yankuba Minteh springs to mind.

The Gambian superstar

Minteh joined Danish Superliga club Odense Boldklub in the summer of 2022 from Gambian side Steve Biko and made an instant impact, scoring on his debut against Copenhagen four minutes from the end to hand his team an impressive 2-1 victory. The teenager was said to be “the quickest player with the ball at his feet” to have ever worn an OB shirt.

After the youngster put in some impressive performances in Denmark, Newcastle scouts were "alerted" to his potential and managed to secure his services during the most recent summer window for a reported £6m.

Sporting Director Dan Ashworth expressed how happy he was to bring a player with "Yankuba's high potential" to the club and even transfer expert Fabrizio Romano labelled the 19-year-old as a "top talent" when announcing the deal. However, it was made clear from the beginning that Minteh would be loaned out to Feyenoord for the 2023/24 season.

Minteh has been performing at a high level in The Netherlands thus far, even making his debut with the Gambia national team back in September and scoring against Congo during a 2-2 draw in an AFCON qualifying match.

Minteh's stats this season

The winger, who has also played through the middle at times this season, has scored three goals in nine appearances in the Eredivisie for the reigning Dutch champions as well as featuring twice for Feyenoord in the UEFA Champions League against Atletico Madrid and Celtic.

The Newcastle loanee started the match against the latter as a centre-forward in a 2-0 win, playing 68 minutes before being replaced by Ondrej Lingr.

According to FotMob, all three of Minteh's goals under head coach Arne Slot have been inside the penalty area on his left foot, while the £6m star is currently averaging a goal every 144 minutes. This works out at 0.63 goals per 90 in a Feyenoord shirt from an xG of 0.81 per 90, as per FBref, so there is a slight underperformance from Minteh in front of goal but not enough to question the attacker's ability in the final third.

In contrast, it makes for interesting reading when comparing the young attacker to fellow Newcastle winger Gordon who is averaging 0.32 xG per 90 and 0.38 goals per 90, while also scoring once every 235 minutes for the Magpies which is well below Minteh's current rate.

Minteh also boasts 52.9 touches per 90, with 34.2 coming in the final third of the pitch despite being limited to just 49 minutes per 90. Meanwhile, Gordon is averaging 44.7 touches per 90 with only half coming in the attacking third. Additionally, the former Everton man is on the pitch for 30 more minutes than Minteh per 90.

Newcastle United head coach Howe will undoubtedly be impressed by Minteh's loan spell at Feyenoord and the Gambia international could be coming for Gordon's place in the team next season.