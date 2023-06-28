Newcastle United enjoyed a hugely successful 2022-23 campaign in which they finished in the top four of the Premier League - and thus earned a return to the Champions League - while also reaching the EFL Cup final.

The pressure will be on Eddie Howe to build on that success next season, but if that is to happen then certain steps must be taken - not least strengthening the squad.

With Sandro Tonali and Tino Livramento reportedly both close to joining, Howe's focus can then turn to bolstering his attacking options. After all, Newcastle scored 20 goals fewer than Arsenal last season, and 26 fewer than champions Manchester City.

That is the type of company the Toon now find themselves in, and in Sevilla star Youssef En-Nesyri they may just have a candidate to help further bridge the gap.

Who is Sevilla forward Youssef En-Nesyri?

According the Sunday Mirror (25/6; page 75), Newcastle have already been in contact with Sevilla to enquire as to how much it will cost to sign En-Nesyri this summer.

A separate report from Spain suggests the Magpies are willing to pay €35m (£30m), which could be enough to tempt the Europa League winners to cash in.

Whether it is to initially provide competition or indeed replace Wilson, En-Nesyri certainly looks cut out to make an impact at St James' Park. The Morocco international - who has Champions League experience, remember - scored 18 goals for Sevilla in 48 games last season.

Wilson scored an identical number of goals and, as highlighted by FBref, there were plenty of similarities between the players in terms of shots on target percentage (43.3% for En-Nesyri, compared to 41.3% for Wilson), passes completed (8.39 per 90 v 7.69 respectively) and even discipline (four yellow cards each).

But En-Nesyri outshone the Englishman in a number of other areas, such as aerial duels won per 90 minutes (3.12 v 1.01), which could come in handy when factoring in link-up play with Alexander Isak.

The Moroccan, who is five years younger than Wilson, also helps provide a nice balance to the attack, highlighted by his ability to win the ball back - 0.47 tackles won per 90, compared to 0.12 for Wilson.

A modern-day striker is about so much more than just ruthlessly finding the net, but the way En-Nesyri finished last season suggests he is only going to get better in that regard.

Indeed, the bullish forward did not score in LaLiga until January 28, but he finished the campaign with eight goals to his name. Taking all competitions into account, he scored 12 times in a run of 19 matches, showing exactly what he is capable of when finding his rhythm.

As Moroccan football writer Bence Bocsak stated: "The World Cup really helped [En-Nesyri's] form. Absolutely on fire at the moment and finally back to his best."

That hot streak so close to the transfer window opening could tempt more clubs than just Newcastle to make a move for a player who looks set to get better and better with age.