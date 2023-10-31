Only a few months ago Newcastle United tasted defeat in the final of the Carabao Cup to Wednesday night's opposition.

Given the Toon's Champions League exploits, an EFL Cup tie might not whet the appetite too much but against a dejected Manchester United, Eddie Howe's men have a wonderful opportunity of getting revenge and advancing to the quarter-finals for a consecutive year.

That said, the Magpies will have to do so without a number of first-team players, meaning a huge degree of rotation in midweek is simply not possible.

However, four changes in some key areas could still be expected from Howe with a tough game against Arsenal to come next weekend. Here's the manager's predicted XI...

1 GK - Martin Dubravka

Nick Pope has been the undisputed number 1 this season, as expected, but a rare opportunity looms on Wednesday evening for Martin Dubravka, who will be hoping to get one over the Red Devils having spent a period of time on loan at Old Trafford last term.

2 RB - Tino Livramento

Rather understandably right-back Tino Livramento has only played 45 minutes of football in the Premier League this season. Kieran Trippier has been on fire with seven assists in all competitions but like in the last round deserves the night off on this occasion.

3 CB - Jamal Lascelles

With Sven Botman still on the treatment table club captain Jamal Lascelles is set to retain his starting berth against United despite conceding twice against Wolves last weekend.

4 CB - Fabian Schar

Howe isn't blessed with many options in the centre of defence at the moment. Dan Burn could be shifted across from left-back but it's expected an unchanged middle pairing will take to the field on Wednesday night with Fabian Schar starting again.

5 LB - Lewis Hall

Speaking of Burn, he could also be given the night off this week with Lewis Hall set to earn some rare minutes at left-back this time out. Having arrived from Chelsea in the summer he has struggled to catch the eye of Howe, having featured in just 54 minutes across all competitions.

6 CB - Sean Longstaff

With Sandro Tonali now banned and unable to play until next August and Lewis Miley injured, it means a great deal of rotation won't be afforded in the middle of the park. As such, the ever-reliable Sean Longstaff, who has only missed one game all season, will keep his place in midfield.

7 CM - Joe Willock

The only change in midfield is set to see Joe Willock come back into the team at the expense of Bruno Guimaraes who is rested ahead of the game with Arsenal. Due to injury, the Gunners academy graduate has only played 38 minutes this campaign so it will be a fabulous opportunity to prove both form and fitness to his manager.

8 CM - Joelinton

The menacing Brazilian makes up the last spot in midfield with Joelinton's bite from central areas set to be key to Newcastle reaching the quarter-finals of the EFL Cup.

9 RW - Miguel Almiron

Due to injury, the Toon are unlikely to be able to make many changes in attacking areas. Jacob Murphy is out so Miggy Almiron looks set to keep his place on the right-hand side of the forward line this week.

10 LW - Anthony Gordon

With Harvey Barnes injured, there is only really one option for Howe to select on his left flank, Anthony Gordon. The Everton academy graduate has been in flying form this season having posted three goals and two assists so will be a huge threat to Man United.

11 ST - Callum Wilson

Another injury to Alexander Isak has left Howe with no choice but to field Callum Wilson as his number 9. That won't bother the manager, however, with the England international scoring seven goals in nine league outings throughout 2023/24.

Newcastle predicted XI in full - GK - Dubravka, RB - Livramento, CB - Lascelles, CB - Schar, LB - Hall, CB - Longstaff, CM - Willock, CM - Joelinton, RW - Almiron, LW - Gordon, ST - Wilson.