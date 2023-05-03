Newcastle United target Paulo Dybala is 'gettable' this summer due to his low release clause, though there is still a long way to go before any potential deal may be completed, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Paulo Dybala?

As per 90min, Roma attacker Dybala has been 'offered' to several Premier League clubs ahead of the summer and his 'potential availability' has been floated to Newcastle United, Arsenal, Aston Villa, Manchester United, Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur.

The report also states that his release clause has become active in his Roma contract, which is said to be valued at €20 million for Serie A sides and just €12 million (£10.5 million) for clubs overseas.

Dybala has been in inspired form for Roma this campaign, registering 16 goals and eight assists from 34 appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Calciomercato have claimed that the 29-year-old is also attracting interest from La Liga, with Barcelona and Atletico Madrid said to be keen on acquiring his services.

Nevertheless, it is thought by the Italian outlet that Atletico Madrid, despite having a disappointing season and wanting to strengthen ahead of 2023/24, would struggle to finance a deal for the Argentina international.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Dean Jones is unsure whether the talk surrounding Dybala's future will amount to much more than 'speculation' regarding Newcastle at this point.

Jones told FFC: "I mean, we talk about Dybala every single summer and he never arrives. The gut instinct is always to say that Dybala's not coming, but then you think maybe one year he will, maybe he'll finally take the step. At the moment, it is nothing really more than speculation. It does look like he is gettable if he's got that low clause in his contract, but still, I think there's a lot that needs to be sorted out with Dybala before we get to the summer."

Would Paulo Dybala be a good signing for Newcastle United?

Dybala, who is endorsed by Adidas, is someone who is capable of producing moments of magic and would be an intelligent signing by Eddie Howe at St James' Park if a deal was to materialise.

As per FBRef, the 29-year-old has successfully performed 136 shot-creating actions in 2022/23, showing his ingenuity to lay on chances for himself and his teammates regularly.

WhoScored also notes that Dybala has had an average of 2.6 shots per match in Serie A this campaign, proving to be a constant threat to opposition defences when called upon by Roma.

If Dybala is available for a knock-down fee this summer, Newcastle United should look to take full advantage before other suitors get there first.