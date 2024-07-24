Newcastle United’s hunt for a new forward continues for Eddie Howe and the Saudi PIF, with talents from Europe and South America linked with a move to Tyneside this summer.

One player who has been strongly linked with a move to St James’ Park is Leeds United forward, Crysencio Summerville, after his impressive campaign in the Championship which saw him register 28 goals or assists.

The Magpies aren’t the only Premier League side eyeing a move for the Dutch youngster, with Chelsea, Fulham, West Ham United and Liverpool all credited with an interest in his services.

Summerville undoubtedly would be a huge signing for Howe’s side, but the rumoured £30m fee for his services could prove to be a potential risk for a talent who has only featured in England’s top flight for one full season, registering just six goal contributions in 2022/23.

Newcastle would be better off investing their money in a Premier League-proven talent, with the Magpies once again linked with a move for a player who has been on Howe’s radar in recent months.

Newcastle still interested in signing £45m talent

According to Caught Offside, Newcastle are still actively looking to sign Nottingham Forest forward Anthony Elanga after his impressive debut campaign at the City Ground.

The Swedish international, who joined the Reds from Manchester United for £15m last summer, registered a total of five goals and nine assists, as Nuno Espírito Santo’s side secured their top-flight status on the final day.

Elanga was linked with a move to the Magpies back at the end of June ahead of the PSR deadline, but, instead, Odysseas Vlachodimos was included in a swap plus cash deal that saw Elliot Anderson move to the East Midlands.

However, Howe is still interested in securing a deal for the 22-year-old, who Forest value at £45m, after his impressive displays against his side last season that saw him star with one goal and two assists.

His talent has been evident with his consistent first-team minutes, with the youngster producing some very similar stats to one current Newcastle first-team member.

Why Elanga could be just as important as Gordon for Newcastle

Ever since the Saudi PIF's takeover of the Magpies back in 2021, they have invested heavily in the playing squad to try and bridge the gap created by sides at the top end of the Premier League in recent years.

One of the additions completed during their reign has proven to be a huge success, with Anthony Gordon excelling on Tyneside after his £45m move to the club during the January transfer window back in 2023.

In the 18 months since his arrival, the 23-year-old has made 64 appearances for the Magpies, scoring 13, 11 of which came during the last campaign - his best goalscoring season to date.

However, despite registering fewer goal contributions than Gordon in 2023/24, the “electric” Elanga, as dubbed by Statman Dave, has been ranked as a similar player to Gordon by FBref.

Their comparison is understandable when analysing their respective stats from the aforementioned campaign, with the duo posting very similar stats per 90.

How Elanga and Gordon compare per 90 in 2023/24 Statistics Elanga Gordon Games played 36 35 Goals + assists 14 21 Goals + assists per 90 0.52 0.65 Shots on target 0.81 0.90 Take-on success rate 37% 41% Progressive passes received 7.26 7.23 Stats via FBref

The Magpies attacker averaged 0.65 goals or assists per 90, with Elanga only just trailing the England international with his tally of 0.52 - an impressive return for a player in a relegation battle.

The Forest forward has also only managed a 4% lower successful take-on rate than Gordon, but has averaged more progressive passes received, with his teammates often giving the ball to create carnage in the final third.

A pass is considered progressive if the distance between the starting point and the next touch is at least 10 meters closer to the opponent's goal or any completed pass into the penalty area.

Elanga had an excellent first campaign in a Forest shirt, undoubtedly exceeding all expectations placed on him upon his move this time last year.

Whilst £45m might seem a hefty price tag, it would be an excellent deal, with the 22-year-old having the ability to improve further.

His blistering pace would add a new dimension to Howe’s attack and finally complete the Magpies’ attacking trio ahead of the 2024/25 campaign.