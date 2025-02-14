Newcastle United are reportedly pushing to sign a "very clever" winger in the summer transfer window, as they look to add depth in attacking areas.

Newcastle target new wingers

The Magpies continue to be linked with new signings ahead of the next window, in what needs to be a period that sees Paul Mitchell help make Eddie Howe's squad even more formidable. Johan Bakayoko is seen as a "top name right now" when it comes to potential additions, with the PSV Eindhoven winger a potentially exciting capture.

At least one new centre-back will also be needed, considering Fabian Schar and Dan Burn are ageing figures, and Sporting CP ace Ousmane Diomande has again been backed to join Newcastle in the summer. They are among many top clubs battling to sign the 21-year-old, however, so it won't be easy to get him.

It has also been claimed that the Magpies are set to beat Real Madrid to the services of Antonio Cordero, with the Malaga teenager a player who could have a bright future in the game. Despite his tender years, he has already made 45 appearances for the La Liga side, scoring five goals and also bagging eight assists.

Newcastle are still thought to be eyeing a move for Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher in the summer window, with the Republic of Ireland international surely weighing up his future at Anfield. With Alisson going nowhere and Giorgi Mamardashvili coming in, the 26-year-old may be pushed further down the pecking order.

According to a new report from Milliyet, Newcastle have made contact with Baris Alper Yilmaz's agent over a £25m move to St James' at the end of the season. The Galatasaray winger was linked with a switch to the Magpies during the January transfer window, but he has stayed put for the time being.

Bakayoko stands out as a great option for Newcastle, possessing so much flair on the right flank, but Yilmaz should certainly be considered a strong alternative.

At 24, he has a little more experience than the PSV man, scoring 10 times in 18 Turkish Super Lig appearances this season, while he has netted twice in 24 caps for Turkey.

Journalist Graeme Bailey has heaped praise on him: "Yilmaz is different. He’s a fascinating player. I think he ticks a lot of boxes for Newcastle. He can play anywhere across the front three and is a very clever footballer. He’s a good age."

Whether its Yilmaz or Bakayoko that comes in this summer, or another player for that matter, a new right winger is essential for Newcastle, both in terms of signing a Jacob Murphy upgrade and improving squad depth. It has to be seen as the key area of focus, alongside centre-back.