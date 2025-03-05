Newcastle United face slipping away in the hunt for Champions League qualification this season and Eddie Howe will want to react in the transfer market this summer.

Injuries and suspensions heighten Newcastle's need for new signings

With the football calendar more hectic than ever before, Eddie Howe has been dealt a difficult hand in the lead-up to his side's Carabao Cup final against Liverpool next weekend as injuries and suspensions mount at St James' Park.

Recently, news broke that Newcastle full-back Lewis Hall has been ruled out for the rest of the season due to a foot injury, leaving the former Bournemouth manager light at left-back for consecutive trips to London, starting with their journey to West Ham United on Monday night.